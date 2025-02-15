Under-The-Radar Towns In Italy For A Beautiful Crowd-Free Vacation, According To Visitors

From its dreamy beach towns and fascinating history to some of the world's best art and out-of-this-world food, there are many reasons why Italy tops bucket lists worldwide. However, as beautiful and enriching as Italy is, there's one significant downside to consider: it is really popular. Sipping a coffee at the oldest cafe in Italy (in Venice) or strolling down the photogenic streets of Florence gets a lot less appealing when you are constantly pushing your way through crowds.

Of course, this doesn't have to be the case. The good news is that your dream Italy trip is still more than possible. All you must do is turn to the many under-the-radar options scattered throughout the country. We've rounded up some of the very best underrated towns in Italy, from beachside gems to quaint towns brimming with history. We've relied on the experiences of other travelers to verify that these towns are both worth visiting and generally uncrowded, mainly through Tripadvisor reviews and travel blogs.