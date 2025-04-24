Nestled In Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains Is An Artsy Haven For Beer Lovers, Foodies, And Explorers

Staying in a small town for a few days can make for a wonderfully relaxing vacation away from the hustle and bustle of the big city. However, some small towns can be so isolated and barren that they end up being kind of ... boring. Luckily, Sperryville, Virginia, has a lot for travelers to do without sacrificing the tranquility they're escaping to. With a thriving arts scene, delectable sipping and dining options, and tons of natural beauty to enjoy, there's bound to be something for everyone in this charming mountainside locality.

Situated among the Blue Ridge Mountains, Sperryville is a roughly two-hour drive west from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia. Fall is the prettiest time to visit this region because of the stunning foliage the East Coast is known for, but keep in mind that October tends to be when the leaves are at their most vibrant and draw more crowds.

Sperryville has a nice range of accommodation options. If you are traveling on a budget, then the Days Inn, Luray Caverns Motels, and the Cardinal Inn in are 20 minutes away and will suit you just fine. However, if you really want to immerse yourself in Sperryville's allure, why not stay someplace a little more special? For example, book a night or two in one of the adorably furnished rooms or cottages at Hopkins Ordinary Bed & Breakfast (which also has a brewery — more on that later). Wine lovers will adore the cottages at Sharp Rock Vineyard surrounded by rolling green hills as far as the eye can see. In town, what was once a blacksmith shop is now a newly renovated cottage, complete with a backyard deck looking out on the Thornton River.