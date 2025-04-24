Nestled In Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains Is An Artsy Haven For Beer Lovers, Foodies, And Explorers
Staying in a small town for a few days can make for a wonderfully relaxing vacation away from the hustle and bustle of the big city. However, some small towns can be so isolated and barren that they end up being kind of ... boring. Luckily, Sperryville, Virginia, has a lot for travelers to do without sacrificing the tranquility they're escaping to. With a thriving arts scene, delectable sipping and dining options, and tons of natural beauty to enjoy, there's bound to be something for everyone in this charming mountainside locality.
Situated among the Blue Ridge Mountains, Sperryville is a roughly two-hour drive west from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia. Fall is the prettiest time to visit this region because of the stunning foliage the East Coast is known for, but keep in mind that October tends to be when the leaves are at their most vibrant and draw more crowds.
Sperryville has a nice range of accommodation options. If you are traveling on a budget, then the Days Inn, Luray Caverns Motels, and the Cardinal Inn in are 20 minutes away and will suit you just fine. However, if you really want to immerse yourself in Sperryville's allure, why not stay someplace a little more special? For example, book a night or two in one of the adorably furnished rooms or cottages at Hopkins Ordinary Bed & Breakfast (which also has a brewery — more on that later). Wine lovers will adore the cottages at Sharp Rock Vineyard surrounded by rolling green hills as far as the eye can see. In town, what was once a blacksmith shop is now a newly renovated cottage, complete with a backyard deck looking out on the Thornton River.
The arts are alive in Sperryville
Sperryville may be small in size, but it's big on creativity and very friendly to artists and art lovers alike. For example, among the shopping and dining opportunities to be had at the Marketplace, there are plenty of local artists selling their unique wares. Plus, every second Saturday of the month, the Marketplace hosts a special event featuring live music.
But Sperryville's appreciation for artists isn't confined to just one location; the town is home to numerous art galleries that visitors can easily spend the whole day viewing. The Sperryville ARTist Cooperative has been promoting the work of artists — specifically those on the more modern and experimental side of things — across a variety of mediums since 2014. It's based in the SPAC Gallery, which hosts art shows, live performances, workshops, and studio spaces. The Haley Fine Art Gallery on Main Street specializes in showcasing work from contemporary artists and hosts several rotating exhibitions throughout the year in addition to works in its permanent collection.
If you're from out of town and want to take home a gorgeous souvenir while also supporting the arts, make sure to stop at Sperryville Pottery to pick up a handcrafted ceramic gift, and pay a visit to Thornton River Art to grab yourself a quirky craft to commemorate your visit. To explore more artsy communities in the Blue Ridge Mountains, check out the underrated town of Floyd, Virginia a few hours away.
Drinking and dining in Sperryville
Beer lovers and foodies can breathe a sigh of relief. Even though they're spending time away from their usual hip hangouts, they can still enjoy amazing craft brews and yummy dishes in highly Instagrammable settings.
Even if you're not staying at Hopkins Ordinary Bed & Breakfast, you can still pay a visit to its brewery, located in a rustic 1820s cellar. The brewery has a rotating selection of high-quality beer on tap, including stouts, blondes, and ales. Veditz & Company Brewing specializes in ales, IPAs, and sours, and even has an outdoor patio area that's both kid- and dog-friendly with beautiful river views. And for beer connoisseurs on the lookout for something a little more off the beaten path, Pen Druid is for you. The brewery follows the spontaneous fermentation process and uses native yeast, resulting in a strikingly unique product that's unlike any other beer you've had before. If beer isn't your thing, you're right around the corner from the Copper Fox Distillery.
Before & After is the perfect place to start your day with a selection of coffee and tea, as well as traditional morning staples like pastries, breakfast burritos, and sandwiches. Located in the old Sperryville Schoolhouse is the Black Twig Diner & Bar, which uses locally sourced ingredients to serve up Italian-inspired southern comfort food for lunch, brunch, and dinner. And if you really want to treat yourself to a classy culinary experience, look no further than Three Blacksmiths, which features a multi-course menu of divine dishes that changes weekly.
Adventures aplenty in Sperryville
With all of the arts, drinking, and dining to be enjoyed in Sperryville, it's easy to forget that the town is surrounded by miles of majestic natural landscapes filled with all kinds of memorable outdoor excursions, similar to this cute town with the East's highest mountain resort. The Blue Ridge Mountains are truly heaven on Earth, and one of the best ways to bask in their glory is by spending a day at Shenandoah National Park. This destination is packed with so many activities that even the most hardcore adventurer may be overwhelmed. Here, visitors can go hiking, camping, birdwatching, stargazing, fishing, rock climbing, horseback riding, and so much more. There are also several visitor centers and exhibits you can explore to learn more about the park, and the local history and wildlife.
Another way to spend a day in the great outdoors is a trip to Lake Arrowhead. This tranquil body of water is surrounded by magnificent green forests and a trail that offers a scenic stroll. Fishing and boating are allowed at the lake, and there are also designated areas for picnics and sports activities. Lake Arrowhead is perfect to bring the whole family, and even dogs (so long as they are leashed).
However, if you want an outdoor experience that's a little more easygoing and not so far from civilization, you can always wander along the Sperryville Trail Network. Spanning 1.5 miles, this series of trails cuts through the center of town and follows the Thornton River and splits off towards the River District. It's an easy way to get some fresh air, experience some nature, and put in your steps for the day and still have easy access to shops and restaurants.