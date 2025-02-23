Tucked In Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains Is An Underrated Town With A Booming Arts Scene, Wine, & Flavor
Virginia is characterized by its rich history and beautiful nature, which makes the state an attractive tourist center. Colonial restorations and important historical monuments are the sites of many popular destinations in Virginia, such as a quirky and humorous garden of giant busts known as The Presidents' Heads. Other popular destinations include Mount Vernon, the home of President George Washington, Monticello, the home of President Thomas Jefferson, Colonial Williamsburg, and the secluded beaches and wilderness of False Cape State Park, all of which have given Virginia an important place on the map. Likewise, the state was a battleground during significant moments of the American Revolution and Civil War. Much of Virginia's country is made up of mountainous regions and valleys, while the state borders the Atlantic shore, making it one of the most picturesque places in America.
Of the many beautiful towns in this state, Floyd, is tucked away in the Blue Ridge Mountains, but still manages to stands out. With a thriving arts and music scene, Floyd is host to regular performances and live music events, as well as a busy wine and restaurant scene. Aside from its picturesque surroundings, Floyd is full of activities for all members of the family to enjoy, including Buffalo Mountain Ziplines and an annual artisanal art trail. So if you want the perfect balance of nature and inspiring city atmosphere, Floyd should definitely be on your radar.
The thriving beer and wine industry in Floyd, Virginia
Floyd can be reached by car from Virginia Interstate 81, Interstate 77, or the Blue Ridge Parkway. The Blue Ridge Parkway extends across almost the entire perimeter of Floyd Country, so it allows for various routes of access. The nearest airport to Floyd is Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, located about one hour from town by car.
One thing that makes Floyd particularly special is its thriving beer and wine industries. 5 Mile Mountain Distillery should be on everyone's top 10 list of things to do in Floyd. As Floyd's first distillery after prohibition, workers produce intricately handcrafted small batches of high-quality whiskey. Made in copper barrels with open flames, this whiskey is a testament to the city's craftsmanship and appreciation of the finer things in life. Buffalo Mountain Brewery is also a key stop to make when visiting Floyd. It is a welcoming tavern-style brewery with various home-brewed craft beer on tap, including stouts, Hefeweizens and IPA's.
However, breweries aren't the only important things on the never-ending itinerary in Floyd. The town is also home to some fantastic wineries, including Chateau Morrisette Winery. Not only is the Chateau Morrisette Winery situated next to one of the most beautiful overlooks along the Parkway, but it's also only 4 miles north of Floyd's iconic Mabry Mill, a historic water mill. Here at Chateau Morrisette, you can enjoy wine tours that include samples of high-quality wine varieties. The tours start at $8 per person and include an incredible view of the Buffalo Mountain and the valley below. From June through October, guests can enjoy free music on Sunday afternoons.
Beloved music and arts in Floyd, Virginia
Floyd's arts and music scene is also thriving, making this an attractive holiday destination for culture lovers. About an hour's drive from downtown Floyd is the Blue Ridge Music Center, a performing arts center dedicated to promoting the history of Virginian music. Virginia has a long tradition of bluegrass music. With more bluegrass musicians per capita than any other state, it is the epicenter of America's bluegrass tradition. At the visitor's center, you can learn about the roots of bluegrass through rotating exhibits. Likewise, you can enjoy live performances from local and national music legends, all whilst enjoying a scenic view of Fisher Peak.
Floyd Center for the Arts is another great reason to visit the city, as here you can watch dance and other types of performance art, as well as classical music concerts, all carefully curated. Floyd's appreciation for the arts is further exemplified in their annual Artisan Trail, a 2-day tour of artisan studios, galleries, shops, and farmers markets across the Floyd countryside. With artisanal activities taking place throughout home studios, as well as galleries and shops, this trail takes you through the best of Floyd's handmade craft culture, including furniture-making, pottery, patchwork quilting, woodwork, painting and medicinal herb growth. With such an array of family-friendly activities, Floyd is perpetually showing visitors that it's one of the most exciting places in the Virginia landscape.