The World's Largest Garden Devoted To California's Native Plants Is A Breathtaking Living Museum

The California Botanic Garden is a place where education, beauty, and conservation seamlessly come together. Located in Claremont, this living museum showcases the extraordinary diversity of California's unique flora. From Joshua trees to wildflowers and many other rare species on the brink of extinction, you'll find it all here in the world's largest garden devoted to native Californian plants, spanning 86 acres.

The California Botanic Garden was founded in 1927 by researcher Susanna Bixby Bryant and can be found just 30 miles from Los Angeles. Organized events and activities offer an immersive experience through the garden's carefully curated exhibits and habitats. There's also a botanical library and several educational and conservation programs in place, inviting visitors to explore the stunning beauty of California's incredible flora and landscapes.

The garden is open for visitors from Tuesday to Sunday from 8 a.m. (closing times vary by season). Admission fees start at $15 per person, with discounts available, and tickets need to be purchased online beforehand. The garden can be found on Claremont's College Avenue, a 20-minute walk away from the Claremont Metrolink Station, with free parking available for visitors. The closest airport to Claremont is the Ontario International Airport (ONT), just 15 minutes away by car.