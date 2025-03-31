Hidden In Rural Northern California Is A Destination-Worthy Wildflower And Waterfall Wonderland

For incredible views of the reserve's wildflowers and seasonal water features, hiking is the way to go. An extensive network of dirt trails winds through Table Mountain, providing opportunities to witness the micohabitats thriving in ponds or capture large scale, panoramic photos. With tough, rocky features, these trails aren't accessible to wheelchairs or strollers and get quite muddy after a rain. Wear sturdy hiking boots with waterproofing like the Merrell Moab 3 Hiking Shoe and bring a hat and sunscreen — the paths are predominantly unshaded. As always, stay on the trail, don't pick the flowers, and leave no trace.

If you only have time for one trail in the reserve, it should be the moderately challenging Phantom Falls Trail, a 3.8-mile out-and-back route that takes visitors to a 166-foot waterfall. The waterfall is formed by a creek that winds through the wildflower fields before making a dramatic plunge over Coal Canyon. The creek dries up during the summer months and the waterfall is only visible in winter and spring. You'll likely be sharing the area with cows, so make sure to give the animals at least 300 feet of space at all times.

The designated parking for Phantom Falls Trail and the entire reserve is one small gravel lot off Cherokee Road. To find it, enter "Phantom Falls Trailhead Parking" into your GPS and follow the directions until you spot the pull-off. During weekends in peak season, arrive as early as possible (the reserve opens at sunrise) to secure a spot.