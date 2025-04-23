The Best Beach In Asia Is Hidden On A Tiny, Pristine Island With Crystal Waters And Barely Any Crowds

Picture this: you in your swimsuit lying on your back, face up in the most transparent water you've ever seen, warm sun lighting up the life behind your eyes, your toes kicking up tiny waves. As far as you can see out to sea, shades of blue fade into each other, and, out of the corners of your eyes, you see a curved beach with fair sand and deep green palms waving in delight. It sounds magical, but this fantasy can exist if you go to Banana Beach in Koh Hey, Thailand.

While Phuket is known for being one of the most overcrowded destinations in the world with its Full Moon Parties, boisterous nightlife, and bustling beaches, the tiny island of Koh Hey is an untapped gem just a 30-minute longtail boat ride away. Banana Beach, situated on Koh Hey's northern coast, is a secluded, fruit-shaped slice of paradise with translucent surf and a quiet vibe untouched by the rollicking parties and crowds at nearby islands.

Tripadvisor named Banana Beach on Koh Hey the second-best beach in the world (and the best in Asia) for 2025 based on travelers' ratings, and Travel + Leisure called Thailand the "Destination of the Year" in 2025. Why not plan your next trip to "the land of smiles" and make Banana Beach one of the top Thailand islands you need to visit?