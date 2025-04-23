The Best Beach In Asia Is Hidden On A Tiny, Pristine Island With Crystal Waters And Barely Any Crowds
Picture this: you in your swimsuit lying on your back, face up in the most transparent water you've ever seen, warm sun lighting up the life behind your eyes, your toes kicking up tiny waves. As far as you can see out to sea, shades of blue fade into each other, and, out of the corners of your eyes, you see a curved beach with fair sand and deep green palms waving in delight. It sounds magical, but this fantasy can exist if you go to Banana Beach in Koh Hey, Thailand.
While Phuket is known for being one of the most overcrowded destinations in the world with its Full Moon Parties, boisterous nightlife, and bustling beaches, the tiny island of Koh Hey is an untapped gem just a 30-minute longtail boat ride away. Banana Beach, situated on Koh Hey's northern coast, is a secluded, fruit-shaped slice of paradise with translucent surf and a quiet vibe untouched by the rollicking parties and crowds at nearby islands.
Tripadvisor named Banana Beach on Koh Hey the second-best beach in the world (and the best in Asia) for 2025 based on travelers' ratings, and Travel + Leisure called Thailand the "Destination of the Year" in 2025. Why not plan your next trip to "the land of smiles" and make Banana Beach one of the top Thailand islands you need to visit?
Planning a trip to Banana Beach on Koh Hey
Also known as Coral Island and sometimes stylized as Koh He or Koh Hae, Koh Hey is a tiny island best enjoyed as a day trip, often in conjunction with visits to other small local islands like Koh Racha Yai. There is no airport on Koh Hey, so the only way to access Banana Beach is by boat.
The easiest way to get there is to make your way to Rawai Beach on Phuket and catch a longtail boat taxi or a charter over to Koh Hey, an approximately 15- to 30-minute ride. Visitors report paying around 1,500 to 2,000 Thai baht round trip (about $45 to $60) for a longtail ferry as of the time of this writing, while a speedboat charter can cost about double that amount.
If you want to make things a little easier, there are tour groups and charters that can plan and guide your entire trip to Banana Beach. After all, Rick Steves himself has said booking a tour guide is one of the best travel splurges because you can learn so much about a place and potentially make real connections with locals. Take a private longtail boat out for the day or book a speedboat tour that offers full transportation and guides. Alternatively, take a more leisurely day cruise to Koh Hey on a catamaran. You can also book a spot on a snorkeling charter or a dinner cruise. Many of these services include English-speaking local guides, lunch, water, and snorkeling equipment, so do your research and find which charter is best for you.
Things to do on Banana Beach
Koh Hey has an incredible coral reef ecosystem offshore, making Banana Beach a wonderful spot for snorkeling or glass-bottom boating. The best time of year to go to Banana Beach is November through May, when the water tends to be super clear and tranquil. Summer months bring rain and stronger surf, so plan your trip accordingly.
Amenities at Banana Beach can be limited, which is part of what makes it such a hidden gem. There are virtually no overnight options on Koh Hey — the former Coral Island Resort has permanently closed — so Banana Beach is ideal for day trips. There are rental equipment options and packages that you can book in advance for boats, kayaks, paddle boards, snorkels, and meals. You can even rent a banana boat!
There's an open-air cafe overlooking the beach that some visitors say has excellent food. One visitor from Rainier-Siam.com even reported they "had a little crush when I entered it" because of its unique, bamboo architecture. Additionally, Chophouse nearby on Koh Hey serves Thai and simple beach-style fare. Expect to pay above-average prices: Visitors to Chophouse report paying 700 to 800 Thai baht per person per meal, or about $20 to $25.