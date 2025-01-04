One Of The World's Only Superhero And Comics Museum Is In An Unexpected Midwest State

The collection is big — so big that, much like the Incredible Hulk's iconic purple pants, Hall of Heroes struggles to contain it all. "I've been collecting for 40 years and I've been in the industry for 25 as kind of a writer and historian," Stewart explained in an interview with Gift Shop Magazine. "About 12 or 13 years ago, the collection just kept getting bigger and bigger and myself and a couple of other friends were talking about starting a museum and we started putting the funding together to build this."

Stewart rotates what he displays from the collection so visitors can get up close and personal with rare objects, such as a 1939 wooden action figure of Superman, the first-ever superhero toy that went on sale only months after "Action Comics" #1, the Man of Steel's debut appearance, was published. He also has one of six Captain America shields used in filming the MCU movie, signed by the "First Avenger" cast along with stars from "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." If you're an Iron Man fan, Hall of Heroes displays the vintage Shelby Cobra that Tony Stark crashed into while testing his armor in the 2008 film. Among the comics in the collection are Stewart's "Sensation Comics" #1, featuring the first time Wonder Woman graced a DC cover, and "Detective Comics" #69, a collector's dream issue as it's the second time the Joker appeared on the cover of a comic.

One of the more obscure items is a costume from the early-'80s superhero TV show "The Greatest American Hero" signed by series star William Katt, though it was slightly damaged when Stewart executed a superhero stunt of his own by jumping over a bonfire at a party.