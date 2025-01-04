One Of The World's Only Superhero And Comics Museum Is In An Unexpected Midwest State
Elkhart, Indiana, is an unassuming place in the American Midwest. Certainly, it's not Batman's Gotham City or Superman's Metropolis. Nor is it a magic portal that transports you to a Studio Ghibli-like fantasy scape. However, just like the best-loved superheroes — and supervillains — Elkhart is concealing a secret identity. The town is home to Hall of Heroes, the world's only superhero and comic book museum.
Cunningly disguised as a simple gift shop on the North side of Elkhart, Hall of Heroes is home to more than 70,000 comic books. Original costumes and props from Hollywood superhero blockbusters greet visitors, as do over 10,000 toys and figurines. Perhaps the most prized are the more than 100 original comic art pages and animation cels from superhero stories, from Marvel to DC and everything in between.
The mastermind behind Hall of Heroes is Allen Stewart, whose superpowers include amassing one of the world's largest superhero comics and memorabilia collections. It's vast enough that the Patron Saint of Superheroes himself, Stan Lee, came to visit. And Stan wasn't alone; an estimated 10,000 visitors grace Hall of Heroes' exhibits every year.
One of the biggest comic book collections in the world
The collection is big — so big that, much like the Incredible Hulk's iconic purple pants, Hall of Heroes struggles to contain it all. "I've been collecting for 40 years and I've been in the industry for 25 as kind of a writer and historian," Stewart explained in an interview with Gift Shop Magazine. "About 12 or 13 years ago, the collection just kept getting bigger and bigger and myself and a couple of other friends were talking about starting a museum and we started putting the funding together to build this."
Stewart rotates what he displays from the collection so visitors can get up close and personal with rare objects, such as a 1939 wooden action figure of Superman, the first-ever superhero toy that went on sale only months after "Action Comics" #1, the Man of Steel's debut appearance, was published. He also has one of six Captain America shields used in filming the MCU movie, signed by the "First Avenger" cast along with stars from "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." If you're an Iron Man fan, Hall of Heroes displays the vintage Shelby Cobra that Tony Stark crashed into while testing his armor in the 2008 film. Among the comics in the collection are Stewart's "Sensation Comics" #1, featuring the first time Wonder Woman graced a DC cover, and "Detective Comics" #69, a collector's dream issue as it's the second time the Joker appeared on the cover of a comic.
One of the more obscure items is a costume from the early-'80s superhero TV show "The Greatest American Hero" signed by series star William Katt, though it was slightly damaged when Stewart executed a superhero stunt of his own by jumping over a bonfire at a party.
When to go and what to eat in Elkhart
Hall of Heroes opens at different times throughout the week but remains open until 5 p.m. It also hosts special events off-site, including its own Hall of Heroes Comic Con. The gift shop sells back issues as well, hoping to inspire the next generation of collectors or help those already enamored with the art form fill in holes in their own personal collections.
If your little superheroes need to replenish their energy, you can fuel up just down the road at Flippin' Cow, which is personally recommended by Hall of Heroes' staff; it's about a 5-minute drive from the museum. The Merica and Hunka Hunka Burger Love are good menu options to refuel for the fight for truth, justice, and the American way.
Feeling even more inspired? Even if you don't have superpowers, you can still fly and book yourself some tickets to these comic book movie filming locations, the next best thing to starring in your own superhero story, or head to Superman's real-world hometown to experience another one-of-a-kind superhero vacation experience.