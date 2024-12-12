Indiana's RV Museum Is A Surreal Romp Through An Indoor Campground

Indiana is one of those midwestern states that often gets overlooked. However, with a plethora of travel-worthy destinations tucked inside, it's one that should be on your radar. Home to secret dreamy lakeside towns like Winona Lake, and small cities with internationally acclaimed modern architecture like Columbus, the Hoosier State also boasts the "RV Capital of the World," Elkhart County.

In the heart of Elkhart, you'll find the RV/MH Hall of Fame Museum. The immersive museum takes you on a journey through the decades-long evolution of RVs and manufactured homes, from covered wagons to modern-day campers. Along the way, you'll see custom-built housecars for movie stars, the oldest RV, and fleets of dazzling vintage trailers as far as the eye can see. If you BYOT (bring your own trailer), you can even spend the night. Next time you're road tripping through Indiana, park in Elkhart, and visit the RV/MH Hall of Fame Museum.