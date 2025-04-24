This Luxurious Lakefront German Hotel Offers Michelin-Starred Dining, A Pampering Spa, And Sleek Design
While Hamburg, the underrated German city known as the "Venice of the North," may be known for its atmospheric canals, its main water feature is its centrally-located Lake Alster, the aquatic heartbeat of the city. Right on the lake's shores is the architectural marvel of The Fontenay, a five-star retreat that offers the city's most pampering and design-minded stay. The property opened in March of 2018 and ushered in a new vision for contemporary luxury in the historic German city. Masterminded by architect Jan Störmer, The Fontenay's undulating structure was inspired by the movement of water and interconnecting circles. The sleek, all-glass design frames panoramic views of the surrounding lake and lush trees. Inside, guests will find 130 contemporary-chic rooms and suites, the two Michelin-starred restaurant Lakeside, and a spectacular spa crowning the rooftop with an indoor-outdoor swimming pool. Set in the leafy, lakeside enclave, guests feel a world apart from the bustling port city of Hamburg, while they are still within a scenic stroll of all of its artistic and cultural delights, in addition to top restaurants and shopping.
The Fontenay is located in the refined and residential Rotherbaum neighborhood of Hamburg, about a 20-minute drive from Hamburg's international airport. The hotel is also just a five-minute drive from Hamburg Central Station, which connects the city with other major European metropolises. The best time to visit Hamburg is between May and September when the average high temperature hovers around 70 degrees Fahrenheit, perfect for outdoor activities.
Staying at The Fontenay
The Fontenay's verdant lakefront setting and ample amenities create a resort-like oasis within close proximity to the city center. The 130 rooms and suites are calming cocoons, outfitted in neutral hues and floor-to-ceiling windows framing the city's widespread greenery. Many of the rooms even offer balconies, creating a space where guests feel ensconced in nature. The bathrooms boast luxe touches like La Biosthetique products and heated floors, and some even have free-standing bathtubs. And each room reveals a complimentary mini-bar selection for guilt-free snacking. While five-star properties in Europe often charge sky-high prices, an entry level room at The Fontenay starts at just $365 per night. In fact, Hamburg is one of the more affordable European cities with fewer crowds that travel pro Rick Steves says he prefers.
For even more space, spring for one of the resort's spacious suites. These stylish accommodations offer multiple bedrooms, generously-sized living and dining rooms, and idyllic lake views. The pinnacle of The Fontenay's suites is the eponymously named Fontenay Suite, a 2,100-square-foot residence with stunning lake and city vistas and two private outdoor terraces. Some of the suites can even be interconnected for large families or groups traveling together. "The interiors of the hotel and our suite were just sublime," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Sumptuous but exceedingly elegant interiors muted colors and curves everywhere. The suite resembled more [of] an apartment."
Dining at The Fontenay
The Fontenay boasts some of the city's most innovative design, as well as its most refined gastronomy. Set on a picturesque perch overlooking the lake, the hotel's Lakeside restaurant has earned two Michelin stars. Lakeside's seven-course tasting menu features delicious and indulgent dishes, all artistically plated. Dinner guests will begin with succulent Norwegian lobster before bites such as oysters, caviar, wagyu beef, and lamb. The menu can also be accompanied with wine or non-alcoholic pairings. The intimate and soaring space, which only accommodates 40 diners nightly, is open from Tuesday through Saturday with reservations from 7 to 8 p.m. The kitchen is helmed by Julian Stowasser, who has been voted one of Germany's best chefs.
For more casual, all-day dining, visit Parkview, which enjoys a lovely atmosphere surrounded by The Fontenay's park-like setting. In warmer months, guests can sit al fresco on the patio just steps from the lake, while the floor-to-ceiling glass ensures that nature is still omnipresent even during cooler seasons. Parkview classics include wiener schnitzel, the vegetarian Fontenay Bowl, and traditional meatballs. Classic Italian specialities are served at Osteria Due, a glamorous setting for lunch or dinner. The rooftop bar at The Fontenay promises dreamy views for late afternoon or sunset drinks, sometimes accompanied by live music.
What to do at The Fontenay and beyond
Topping the hotel, The Fontenay's sensational spa is a soothing, 3,300-square-foot sanctuary. The spa's impressive facilities include an indoor-outdoor pool with lake panoramas, adjacent to a rooftop sun terrace, and a spacious Finnish sauna and steam bath. The spa treatment menu includes a wide range of pampering massages, revitalizing facials, body salt therapy, and nail services. For the ultimate in relaxation, book the spa suite, a luxurious space with a private sauna, steam room, and whirlpool. While access to the spa's facilities is complimentary for hotel guests, day passes are also available for those not staying at The Fontenay. Active travelers can utilize the state-of-the-art fitness center, fully equipped with cardio and strength equipment, and private training sessions can also be booked. Otherwise, the hotel is just steps from the nearly 5-mile loop that rings Lake Alster for an outdoor run or walk.
With The Fontenay as your uber-stylish base, Hamburg's endless cultural treasures beckon. The incredible Elbphilharmonie, completed in 2017, is a contemporary icon of the city, hosting musical performances in its acoustically-optimized hall. Nearby is Speicherstadt, a UNESCO World Heritage Site of historic warehouses lined by the city's famed canals. Fans of The Beatles will want to tour the lively St. Pauli district where the young British group first started performing in the early 1960s. A new addition to the neighborhood is the Bunker St. Pauli, a former Nazi bunker that's been transformed into an urban garden for cultural gatherings. And fashion lovers can't miss browsing the boutiques at Alsterarkaden, considered one of the 10 best shopping experiences across Europe.