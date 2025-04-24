This Luxurious Lakefront German Hotel Offers Michelin-Starred Dining, A Pampering Spa, And Sleek Design

While Hamburg, the underrated German city known as the "Venice of the North," may be known for its atmospheric canals, its main water feature is its centrally-located Lake Alster, the aquatic heartbeat of the city. Right on the lake's shores is the architectural marvel of The Fontenay, a five-star retreat that offers the city's most pampering and design-minded stay. The property opened in March of 2018 and ushered in a new vision for contemporary luxury in the historic German city. Masterminded by architect Jan Störmer, The Fontenay's undulating structure was inspired by the movement of water and interconnecting circles. The sleek, all-glass design frames panoramic views of the surrounding lake and lush trees. Inside, guests will find 130 contemporary-chic rooms and suites, the two Michelin-starred restaurant Lakeside, and a spectacular spa crowning the rooftop with an indoor-outdoor swimming pool. Set in the leafy, lakeside enclave, guests feel a world apart from the bustling port city of Hamburg, while they are still within a scenic stroll of all of its artistic and cultural delights, in addition to top restaurants and shopping.

The Fontenay is located in the refined and residential Rotherbaum neighborhood of Hamburg, about a 20-minute drive from Hamburg's international airport. The hotel is also just a five-minute drive from Hamburg Central Station, which connects the city with other major European metropolises. The best time to visit Hamburg is between May and September when the average high temperature hovers around 70 degrees Fahrenheit, perfect for outdoor activities.