One Of South Carolina's Best State Parks Is A Secluded Mountain Haven With Wildflower-Filled Meadows

South Carolina has long been known for the charm and hospitality that are indicative of top tourist destinations in the American South. Of course, most of South Carolina's tourism gravitates towards its historical cities and superb beachside resort towns. Charleston's King Street may be the most charming main street in the world, and that's just one of many attractions that make this South Carolina city so popular. Other spots like Myrtle Beach and Hilton Head attract countless visitors for their lovely beachside charms. If you're looking for breathtaking Appalachian Mountain views, though, you're probably going to focus on South Carolina's sibling to the north. While North Carolina is much better known for mountain destinations like the Great Smokies and Asheville, South Carolina has a few epic mountain views of its own. Nowhere is this more evident than in the gorgeous Jones Gap State Park.

Jones Gap State Park is located right near the border with North Carolina, within the Appalachian Mountains of Upstate South Carolina. The park's stunning river gap provides exceptional mountain views that rival the breathtaking vistas of North Carolina and other more prominent spots in Appalachia. Even better, Jones Gap's unique ecosystem protects a magical setting of forests, meadows, and wildflowers you wouldn't expect to see in the Palmetto State.