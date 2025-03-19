South Carolina's 'Sparkle City' Brims With Gardens, Art Galleries And A Thriving Foodie Scene
With popular coastal destinations like Hilton Head Island and a striking city that blends Southern charm with European architecture, it's no wonder South Carolina sees millions of tourists each year. Most of these folks are flocking to the Atlantic Ocean — but if you're seeking a relaxed vacation full of good food, immaculate gardens, and inspiring art galleries, consider turning your gaze to the northwestern town of Spartanburg. Nicknamed "Sparkle City" after the Sparkletones, a local band that hit it big in the '50s, the town today is a vibrant community with plenty to offer its visitors.
Spartanburg is relatively small, with a population of 38,000, but it offers a wealth of amenities. This includes the nearby Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, which gives visitors a convenient way to travel if they are coming from out of state. It's also a short drive to the charming streets of Greenville and a North Carolina town known as the "Land of Waterfalls," which could make Spartanburg an excellent first stop on an epic road trip. But no matter how long you plan to spend in Spartanburg, you'll be treated to a small town that's big on Southern charm.
The best art galleries and eateries in Spartanburg
One of the best ways to spend time in Spartanburg is by visiting its many art galleries. There are nearly a dozen for you to explore, but must-see exhibits include the Chapman Cultural Center, Spartanburg Art Museum, and The Johnson Collection Gallery.
The Chapman Cultural Center is more than an art gallery, as it's also where you'll find local events such as plays, musicals, and other performances throughout the year. Attending one of these is an excellent way to support the local arts scene, so consider visiting when it's running an event. The Spartanburg Art Museum is a traditional fine art gallery, and it's the only art museum in the region dedicated solely to contemporary art. It's also right in the heart of downtown, so consider walking around its quaint streets before or after your visit. The Johnson Collection Gallery is downtown as well, displaying vibrant Southern art in an elegant setting.
Once you're done exploring the art of Spartanburg, settle down for a decadent meal at one of its many innovative eateries. Wade's Restaurant is a local favorite that's earned national recognition, as it was honored with the 2024 James Beard America's Classics Award for the Southeast region. It serves hearty, homemade Southern dishes — perfect for filling up before your next adventure. For something different, check out the flavorful Vietnamese food of The Lemongrass Kitchen, rated nearly five stars on Google (it's also conveniently located right between The Johnson Collection Gallery and Spartanburg Art Museum).
Must-see attractions in Spartanburg, South Carolina
It's easy to spend several days exploring Spartanburg's art galleries and diving into its local cuisine, but make sure to carve out time to see its many other attractions. Hatcher Garden and Woodland Preserve is one such destination. The public botanical garden features a variety of walking paths that weave through a series of gardens, showcasing colorful local plants like hydrangeas, asters, and trilliums. Best of all, entrance is completely free.
For more natural wonders, head over to Glendale Shoals Preserve and Waterfalls. Not only is there a lovely waterfall for you to photograph, but the park spans 13 acres that encompass a historic bridge, dam, and a scenic 1-mile trail. Croft State Park is another excellent option, with over 20 miles of trails meandering through 7,000 acres of untouched woodland. You can even pick up canoe or kayak rentals to get out on the water. Still not ready to hang up your hiking boots? Check out a nearby Blue Ridge Mountain trail city that's bursting with outdoor adventures.
As for lodging, try booking a room at the upscale AC Hotel Spartanburg. Doing so lets you walk out your door right into the heart of town, providing quick access to its best restaurants and art galleries. If you don't mind being outside the city center, the Clevedale Inn is another luxurious choice. It's a popular spot for weddings, thanks to well-kept grounds, a verdant garden, and cozy rooms thoughtfully decorated with plenty of Southern touches.