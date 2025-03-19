South Carolina's 'Sparkle City' Brims With Gardens, Art Galleries And A Thriving Foodie Scene

One of the best ways to spend time in Spartanburg is by visiting its many art galleries. There are nearly a dozen for you to explore, but must-see exhibits include the Chapman Cultural Center, Spartanburg Art Museum, and The Johnson Collection Gallery.

The Chapman Cultural Center is more than an art gallery, as it's also where you'll find local events such as plays, musicals, and other performances throughout the year. Attending one of these is an excellent way to support the local arts scene, so consider visiting when it's running an event. The Spartanburg Art Museum is a traditional fine art gallery, and it's the only art museum in the region dedicated solely to contemporary art. It's also right in the heart of downtown, so consider walking around its quaint streets before or after your visit. The Johnson Collection Gallery is downtown as well, displaying vibrant Southern art in an elegant setting.

Once you're done exploring the art of Spartanburg, settle down for a decadent meal at one of its many innovative eateries. Wade's Restaurant is a local favorite that's earned national recognition, as it was honored with the 2024 James Beard America's Classics Award for the Southeast region. It serves hearty, homemade Southern dishes — perfect for filling up before your next adventure. For something different, check out the flavorful Vietnamese food of The Lemongrass Kitchen, rated nearly five stars on Google (it's also conveniently located right between The Johnson Collection Gallery and Spartanburg Art Museum).