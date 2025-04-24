The Unexpected Port-Day Shopping Rule Many Cruisers Don't Know Until It's Too Late
Cruise ships are like giant floating cities, particularly the world's largest cruise ships, where passengers can take advantage of travel perks like duty-free shopping while in transit (similar to airports). They're also a one-stop vacation shop — your hotel, dining, and entertainment are all in one place! As a strategy, some folks stay on the ship during port days when most passengers disembark to explore a destination on the itinerary. Cruisers may remain on the ship for several reasons, as many want to avoid the crowds and take advantage of the facilities on board when most people are off on land. However, if you think you can beat the crowds on a port day and sneak in some shopping onboard — maybe to take advantage of duty-free items, or you forgot what to pack on a cruise — you'll find you're out of luck because of one unexpected shopping rule. Boutiques and duty-free shops onboard are often required to close when the ship is in port.
There are several reasons for this, though the primary one deals with regulatory policies at the port of call. These policies are meant to encourage passengers to disembark, explore the port, and spend money at the local destination, rather than on the ship. Thus, shops on board, particularly duty-free ones that are subject to additional regulatory tax parameters, can only operate in international waters, well away from the port city. Another reason that the shops onboard the ship are closed is due to limited staffing capacity. Since port days require more staff presence off the boat to help passengers check in and out (or even lead off-shore excursions), cruise employees are reallocated away from spots like the onboard boutiques and assigned to different posts.
What to expect on board during a port day
Shops and boutiques aren't the only cruise fixtures you may see shuttered during a port day. Casinos are also subject to the same regulations. In fact, they can only operate while in international waters so as not to violate any particular country's domestic laws. This delineation begins when a cruise ship is 12 or more miles away from land. Even some restaurants and bars, particularly those that serve alcohol, may be closed in order to abide by the rules and regulations of the port of call.
It may seem like a bizarre rule for a cruise ship; however, once out at sea in international waters, cruise lines must operate under the laws of the country in which the cruise ship is flagged. Thus, if the ship is an American ship, once out on international waters, cruisers over the age of 21 can drink, while ships flagged in other countries can abide by those countries' laws. And once out of port, boutiques will re-open for cruisers to shop to their wallets' content.
If you have a gap on a day you planned to shop onboard, consider trying out the ship's spa on a port day instead. It'll be far less crowded in common spa areas, like the locker rooms and saunas, and there will be much less competition to get the treatment appointment slot you'd like. Also, other amenities, such as the pools or other adventure activities like zip lines, will likely stay open even if the ship is in port, providing a more leisurely and uncrowded way of enjoying those. Keeping boutique closures in mind, don't be caught off guard on a port day and save the shopping for your at-sea days.