The Unexpected Port-Day Shopping Rule Many Cruisers Don't Know Until It's Too Late

Cruise ships are like giant floating cities, particularly the world's largest cruise ships, where passengers can take advantage of travel perks like duty-free shopping while in transit (similar to airports). They're also a one-stop vacation shop — your hotel, dining, and entertainment are all in one place! As a strategy, some folks stay on the ship during port days when most passengers disembark to explore a destination on the itinerary. Cruisers may remain on the ship for several reasons, as many want to avoid the crowds and take advantage of the facilities on board when most people are off on land. However, if you think you can beat the crowds on a port day and sneak in some shopping onboard — maybe to take advantage of duty-free items, or you forgot what to pack on a cruise — you'll find you're out of luck because of one unexpected shopping rule. Boutiques and duty-free shops onboard are often required to close when the ship is in port.

There are several reasons for this, though the primary one deals with regulatory policies at the port of call. These policies are meant to encourage passengers to disembark, explore the port, and spend money at the local destination, rather than on the ship. Thus, shops on board, particularly duty-free ones that are subject to additional regulatory tax parameters, can only operate in international waters, well away from the port city. Another reason that the shops onboard the ship are closed is due to limited staffing capacity. Since port days require more staff presence off the boat to help passengers check in and out (or even lead off-shore excursions), cruise employees are reallocated away from spots like the onboard boutiques and assigned to different posts.