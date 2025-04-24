Italy's Luxury Train From Rome To Tuscan Wine Country Channels '60s-Era Glam Cinema And 'La Dolce Vita'

Trains are the original method of luxury travel and slow travel's answer to modern jet-setting problems (average train trips produce as much as 96.5% fewer CO2 emissions than a flight with a similar distance). It's arguably the best way to mix travel and transport, watching as the landscape evolves, as Lazio turns into Tuscany, as hills become lakes, and morning turns into night. But not all trains are created equally, and traveling aboard the Orient Express sleeper train, even now, is a luxury elevated high above the rest.

La Dolce Vita is a resurrection of the iconic Orient Express brand by Accor and Italian luxury group Arsenale S.P.A. (not to be confused with Belmond's Venice Simplon-Orient-Express). It seeks to recreate the magic of the Orient Express while fusing it to the Italian concept of la dolce vita: a lifestyle of pleasure, indulgence, and luxury. You'll see this translated into the design of the train carriages, which, rather than recreating the old-world elegance of the original trains, seeks instead to incorporate 1960s-style with compartments decorated with metallics, polished woods, and black and white photography from classic cinema in the walkways.

The deluxe cabin aboard La Dolce Vita has beautiful wood-beamed ceilings, carpeted floors, and a sofa that transforms into a double bed as night falls. Meanwhile, the suite cabins have smoked glass mirrors reflecting a double bed and finishings in brass and terracotta.