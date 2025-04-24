A California Waterfall Called 'The Eighth Wonder Of The World' Has Reopened With A Gorgeous Trail
California's national parks tend to get all of the attention from outdoor travelers. Many people even plan a long road trip that hits all nine of these parks. But while these areas deserve the attention they get, adventurers too often skip state parks, which also hide gorgeous — and often uncrowded — spots. If you're visiting northern California, don't miss the chance to stop by the underrated McArthur-Burney Falls Memorial State Park. With 5 miles of trails that cross forests and lakes, the park is peaceful and absolutely beautiful. Its most alluring feature is Burney Falls, which President Theodore Roosevelt once called "the eighth wonder of the world" (via Visit California). This 129-foot-tall waterfall stands out because it has a middle flow fed by snowmelt that passes through volcanic rocks. The result is a spectacular visual feast of tiered falls that have an impressive daily flow of 100 million gallons.
The state park usually opens from April to October, but it closed in spring 2024 for important trail updates. The park and its highly popular Falls Loop Trail have now reopened, so it's the perfect time to start planning a visit. It's possible to do a short walk from the parking lot to a viewing platform that lets you appreciate the waterfalls, but anyone who's able to complete the easy 1.2-mile trail should do so, as it takes you right to the base of the waterfalls. Sadly, you won't be able to swim in the natural pool that forms at the bottom.
More things to do when visiting Burney Falls
After you've finished admiring this astonishing waterfall, consider staying a bit longer in McArthur-Burney Falls Memorial State Park and enjoying its other trails. You could even complete the part of the Pacific Crest Trail that passes through here. If you're still craving adventure, there are plenty of exciting spots nearby. The most magnificent is, perhaps, the often overlooked Lassen Volcanic National Park (which is like an uncrowded mini Yellowstone), about 45 minutes away from the state park.
It's also possible to keep chasing waterfalls with a drive down the Shasta Cascade region's waterfall loop, where you'll visit six falls in three days. Get even more adventurous with an excursion to the Lake Shasta Caverns, which can only be reached by boat. Like Burney Falls, the caverns recently underwent restoration and have now opened with even better infrastructure and services for visitors (as well as eco-friendly and efficient lighting).
It's possible to camp or rent a rustic cabin within the McArthur-Burney Falls Memorial State Park. This option is perfect for anyone who wants to relax away from noise and cities. Travelers who prefer to be closer to civilization should check out the nearby town of Redding, which is only around 65 miles from the park. The town boasts sunny weather throughout the year and fun events, like an annual rodeo, a summer regatta, and a wine and beer festival. Make sure you also visit the Sundial Bridge, one of the world's largest sundials.