A California Waterfall Called 'The Eighth Wonder Of The World' Has Reopened With A Gorgeous Trail

California's national parks tend to get all of the attention from outdoor travelers. Many people even plan a long road trip that hits all nine of these parks. But while these areas deserve the attention they get, adventurers too often skip state parks, which also hide gorgeous — and often uncrowded — spots. If you're visiting northern California, don't miss the chance to stop by the underrated McArthur-Burney Falls Memorial State Park. With 5 miles of trails that cross forests and lakes, the park is peaceful and absolutely beautiful. Its most alluring feature is Burney Falls, which President Theodore Roosevelt once called "the eighth wonder of the world" (via Visit California). This 129-foot-tall waterfall stands out because it has a middle flow fed by snowmelt that passes through volcanic rocks. The result is a spectacular visual feast of tiered falls that have an impressive daily flow of 100 million gallons.

The state park usually opens from April to October, but it closed in spring 2024 for important trail updates. The park and its highly popular Falls Loop Trail have now reopened, so it's the perfect time to start planning a visit. It's possible to do a short walk from the parking lot to a viewing platform that lets you appreciate the waterfalls, but anyone who's able to complete the easy 1.2-mile trail should do so, as it takes you right to the base of the waterfalls. Sadly, you won't be able to swim in the natural pool that forms at the bottom.