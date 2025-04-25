This Unexpected Aussie City Quietly Took The Crown As The World's Top Food Destination For 2025

Australia is a destination known for its laid-back spirit, wild adventures, and being a place where you'll find some gorgeous island and coastal getaways, but it has also quietly become one of the best hubs for culture, art, and cuisine. Melbourne, in particular, is a happening hotspot for people who love all of the above — it's even considered a city that is likened to Paris. With its unique streets, iconic ethnic enclaves (Melbourne's Chinatown is one of the world's oldest and largest), and unmatched creative energy, it's a place where every corner tells a story, and every meal feels like an invitation to discover a new world.

According to recent research, 1 in 5 people travel just to chase that one unforgettable meal (via Hilton). Melbourne should be at the top of every gastronomy lover's list, as it has been named the world's top food destination for 2025, according to Travel + Leisure. The cuisine scene here is not just about the buzzy fine-dining locales (and trust us, there's a ton), it's about the hole-in-the-wall restaurants, the mom-and-pop shops, and the multicultural mix of flavors from around the world that truly make Melbourne a culinary capital. There are even unique pedestrian paths that lead locals to hidden culinary gems.