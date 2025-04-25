This Unexpected Aussie City Quietly Took The Crown As The World's Top Food Destination For 2025
Australia is a destination known for its laid-back spirit, wild adventures, and being a place where you'll find some gorgeous island and coastal getaways, but it has also quietly become one of the best hubs for culture, art, and cuisine. Melbourne, in particular, is a happening hotspot for people who love all of the above — it's even considered a city that is likened to Paris. With its unique streets, iconic ethnic enclaves (Melbourne's Chinatown is one of the world's oldest and largest), and unmatched creative energy, it's a place where every corner tells a story, and every meal feels like an invitation to discover a new world.
According to recent research, 1 in 5 people travel just to chase that one unforgettable meal (via Hilton). Melbourne should be at the top of every gastronomy lover's list, as it has been named the world's top food destination for 2025, according to Travel + Leisure. The cuisine scene here is not just about the buzzy fine-dining locales (and trust us, there's a ton), it's about the hole-in-the-wall restaurants, the mom-and-pop shops, and the multicultural mix of flavors from around the world that truly make Melbourne a culinary capital. There are even unique pedestrian paths that lead locals to hidden culinary gems.
Why Melbourne is the number one food city in the world right now
One of the reasons Melbourne sits at the top of the best food destinations list is that the offerings are a true reflection of the diversity of the city — a beautiful blend of Chinese, Greek, and Italian influences, among many others. In fact, the largest diaspora of Greeks resides here. It's precisely that kind of cultural fusion that makes the dining scene so special. You can quite literally taste your way around the world without ever having to leave the city limits. With more than 100 types of cuisine to explore, local chefs spotlight regional ingredients, sourcing fresh seafood from the coastline and produce from nearby Victoria farm and wine regions.
From the bustling Queen Victoria Market (a must-visit place in the Central Business District) to time-honored favorites like France-Soir, Melbourne will take your tastebuds on a journey that will linger on your mind for years to come. Acclaimed spots like Attica (which has consistently ranked as one of the best restaurants in the world) share the stage with local legends like the Greek restaurant Stalactites in a cave and the hyper-local produce-driven Greasy Zoe's. Whether you're looking for a world-class dining experience or want to grab a bite with flavors that feel like they're straight out of a yaya's kitchen, one thing is certain: if you're looking to embark on one of the best food journies of your life or simply love selecting destinations according to meal potential, Melbourne definitely won't disappoint.