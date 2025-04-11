Melbourne's Unique Pedestrian Paths Unlock The Secret To How Australian Locals Find Hidden Culinary Gems
Australia is one of the world's most popular destinations for adventurous travelers, with one-of-a-kind attractions from small cruises that cater to nature lovers to pristine beaches where you can swim with dolphins. Those who are keen on avoiding Australia's notoriously dangerous wildlife, however, should probably skip the outback and enjoy an urban adventure in the country's culinary capital: Melbourne. Even though Melbourne is only the second largest city in Australia, its food scene (home to global cuisines from more than 70 countries) is considered second to none. While the city has no shortage of wonderful high street restaurants, the true heart of Melbourne's dining scene can be found along its labyrinthine network of walkable laneways.
A byproduct of the city's intricate urban planning, there are over 400 lanes that lattice the central Melbourne area. Though some remain nothing more than garbage-filled alleyways, most of the city's formerly neglected lanes underwent a revitalization during the 1990s. Today, many of these laneways are frequented by tourists and locals alike for their unique combination of laid back bars, indie shops and boutiques, and vibrant street art. A number of Melbourne's most beloved restaurants are also tucked away along the lanes, from cheap hole-in-the-wall spots to chic fine dining institutions. However, just because they're off the beaten path, that doesn't mean the dining options in the laneways don't get busy. It's always a good idea to make reservations, or have a back up plan in case a restaurant is at capacity, especially on weekends.
Explore the best of Melbourne's café culture along Degraves Street
Paved with cobblestones and bursting with cafés where wine flows as abundantly as coffee, Degraves Street is perhaps the most Parisian part of central Melbourne. One of the longest running establishments on the laneway is Degraves Espresso, a hotspot for locally crafted coffee that's been in business since 1995. Furnished in the art-deco style with theater chairs and bank counters, Degraves Espresso is the perfect spot to post up with a cup of coffee and do some people watching. Later, head next door to sister restaurant The Quarter for a glass of wine and home style pasta dishes like gnocchi beef ragu. "Absolutely no complaints," reads one Google review. "If leaving a sixth star review was possible — you'd better believe I would do it."
Another excellent café along Degraves Street is Fieldwork, which prides itself in deliberately sourcing, roasting, and distributing all of the high quality coffee served in house. Enjoy your coffee with a sweet treat from Flinders Waffles, a quaint pastel-colored storefront slinging tasty waffles shaped like nearby Flinders Street Station. The shop is also the first in Melbourne to serve taiyaki, the iconic fish-shaped Japanese waffles that get stuffed with soft-serve ice cream. If freshly made Italian gelato is more your speed, head up the street to Pidapipó, which offers 20 rotating and seasonal flavors including Nutella swirl and honeycomb, and passion fruit sorbetto.
Enjoy international cuisine with a slice of rock and roll history along Melbourne's AC/DC Lane
Located off Flinders Lane between Exhibition Street and Russell Street is perhaps the most rockin' of all the city's laneways: AC/DC Lane. Formerly known as Corporation Lane, this short side street was renamed to honor the Aussie rock legends AC/DC in 2004. Most of the walls here are covered in graffiti murals memorializing the band — who famously filmed the music video for "It's a Long Way to the Top" just a few streets over. Known as a pioneer of the laneway lifestyle, this corner of the city was the former home of Cherry Bar, one of Melbourne's most rambunctious rock venues (now located a quick five minute walk up the street).
Nowadays, AC/DC Lane attracts more foodies than hard rockers, especially for ceviche and pisco sours from colorful Peruvian restaurant Pastuso. Open daily from noon to 11 p.m., Pastuso is a great option for seafood lovers and carnivores alike and offers a wide range of dishes from chargrilled lamb to in-house dry aged fish. For the late night crowd, AC/DC Lane is also home to happening nightspot Bar Bambi, a kitchen and cocktail bar that's open until 3 a.m. Drop by on a Thursday for the bottomless pasta party or pop in on the weekend for a dinner and disco experience that multiple TripAdvisor reviewers agree is "worth the hype."