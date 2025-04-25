The Adirondacks' Third-Largest Lake Is A Hidden, Sprawling Destination For Endless Outdoor Adventure

Imagine standing on a rocky beach with almost 7,000 acres of rippling blue water stretched out in front of you, and visions of red, orange, and yellow trees are reflected back at you. This is Cranberry Lake. It's the third-largest lake in the Adirondack region and is definitely beautiful enough to take up your entire trip. If you're looking to explore New York's awe-inspiring Adirondack Mountains, Cranberry Lake can be the perfect place to start your day and end your nights as you explore the Cranberry Lake Wild Forest and the Five Ponds Wilderness Area beyond.

If you're looking for a day trip from the little city of Utica, Cranberry Lake is only about 120 miles away, but if you're coming from New York City, you are going to want to stay at the campgrounds. The lake is about 320 miles from the heart of Manhattan, about a 5.5-hour drive. While it might be a long trip to get to Cranberry Lake, if you're looking to get away into nature and leave civilization behind for a little while, you won't regret making the journey. Running into other travelers on hiking trails is rare here. This is one of the largest regions of undeveloped forest and natural landscape still surviving in New York, making it one of the only places left where you can catch a glimpse of New York as it once was.