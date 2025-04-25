The Adirondacks' Third-Largest Lake Is A Hidden, Sprawling Destination For Endless Outdoor Adventure
Imagine standing on a rocky beach with almost 7,000 acres of rippling blue water stretched out in front of you, and visions of red, orange, and yellow trees are reflected back at you. This is Cranberry Lake. It's the third-largest lake in the Adirondack region and is definitely beautiful enough to take up your entire trip. If you're looking to explore New York's awe-inspiring Adirondack Mountains, Cranberry Lake can be the perfect place to start your day and end your nights as you explore the Cranberry Lake Wild Forest and the Five Ponds Wilderness Area beyond.
If you're looking for a day trip from the little city of Utica, Cranberry Lake is only about 120 miles away, but if you're coming from New York City, you are going to want to stay at the campgrounds. The lake is about 320 miles from the heart of Manhattan, about a 5.5-hour drive. While it might be a long trip to get to Cranberry Lake, if you're looking to get away into nature and leave civilization behind for a little while, you won't regret making the journey. Running into other travelers on hiking trails is rare here. This is one of the largest regions of undeveloped forest and natural landscape still surviving in New York, making it one of the only places left where you can catch a glimpse of New York as it once was.
How to spend your time at Cranberry Lake
There's plenty to see at Cranberry Lake. If you want to get out on the water, you absolutely can. From kayaks to powerboats, many types of water vessels are permitted on the lake. If you go to one of the beaches, like the one to the east of Cranberry Lake village near the campground, you can even swim. To go in the water, you should probably plan to visit Cranberry Lake in late summer, when temperatures get up into the 70s. The rest of the year might be too chilly to enjoy anything more than splashing in the shallows.
There are a few places to camp in the area, but the most convenient is probably the Cranberry Lake Campground, maintained by the Department of Environmental Conservation. There are more than 170 campsites that will certainly make you feel closer to nature, as the forest trees tower above you and the wilderness surrounds you. If you're a New Yorker, it will only cost you $20 a night. For everyone else, it's $25 per night.
Hike near Cranberry Lake for a few hours or a few days
If you're staying at the campground and are up for a somewhat tough hike to start your day, consider the Bear Mountain Trail from Cranberry Lake Campground. While most of this region is pretty quiet considering how few people head this deep into the Adirondacks, this is among the most popular trails, so you'll probably spot a few people along the way. Head to Campsite 27 in Loop IV and follow the trail to witness impressive views of the lake from above. For most hikers, the entire loop takes about two hours. You might not want to make this moderately challenging trek your first solo hike, but if you love a short and rewarding challenge, it might be the perfect fit.
If you're looking for a truly difficult challenge, consider the Cranberry Lake 50 — a backpacking route so-named because it takes hikers all the way around the lake, which is a distance of about 50 miles. You won't see the lake the entire time, but you will get some excellent views of it, along with many small woodland ponds. On this route, you're unlikely to see any other hikers that you didn't bring with you, but you're sure to spot wildlife. This isn't one of those regions where you're almost guaranteed to see a bear, but some hikers do, so it's best to be prepared. Only about 200 people are known to hike this trail every year (although there may be more who never report that they completed the journey). If you want to make sure that you'll be alone on your trek, avoid hiking in August and September, when most other hikers arrive.