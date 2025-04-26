China Has Built Surreal Replica Cities Of Paris, London, And Jackson Hole, Wyoming

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and this concept has been taken to its limit in China, where it's possible to visit other iconic cities around the world without having to step foot out of the country. These replica cities were born from the "One City, Nine Towns" initiative, a project launched in 2001 by the Shanghai Planning Commission, aiming to draw the population away from major cities and into sprawling European-themed developments across the country.

The eerily accurate replicas are perfect examples of "duplitecture" — a term describing an "intentional, functioning copy of a pre-existing, and often familiar, piece of architecture," as per architerraX. The trend of creating these models was popular in the early 2000s, with European-inspiried cities popping up across China. Though most of them have been dubbed as ghost towns, having failed to attract and deliver thriving communities to its developments, these duplitectures are still oddly fascinating destinations for urban explorers and the curious at heart.

Three that stand out are the duplicate cities of Paris, London, and Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Rows of Chinese high-rises loom behind a replica of an Eiffel Tower in Tianducheng's Sky City; storefronts written in Mandarin line the quaint cobblestone streets of a faux British town near Shanghai; and snow covers the rooftops of the wood- and stone-clad homes in a town that uncannily resembles Wyoming's Jackson Hole just north of Beijing.