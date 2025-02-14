One Mountainous Western State Has More Hot Springs Than Towns

The American West does many things well — adventure tourism, phenomenal hikes, horseback riding, and seemingly endless space, to name a few. But, if we had to choose one exceptional highlight, it would be the diversity of natural hot springs and thermal pools. Montana, Idaho, Colorado, and Utah have their fair share of therapeutic waters, but Wyoming has so many hot springs that they outnumber towns.

While Wyoming contains only 80 towns, the Cowboy State is home to over 170 soak-worthy hot springs, and there are even more that are unfortunately far too hot or caustic to enter and exit in one piece. From the world-famous thermal pools at the budget-friendly Yellowstone National Park to family-friendly complexes and luxurious spring-fed retreat centers, Wyoming's hot springs have been enjoyed by Indigenous communities, pioneers, and people seeking relaxation or natural beauty for generations. Geothermal tourism is one of the state's main draws these days, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors annually.

Wyoming is a hot springs paradise due to its unique geology and the motion of magma beneath the surface. Rainwater seeps through the soil and into the bedrock where it's superheated by magma fed from deep within the Earth. When the water moves to the surface, it trickles (or shoots) out at an elevated temperature. In fact, one of the warmest hot springs deep at the bottom of a thermal lake reaches up to 345 degrees Fahrenheit. But, don't worry, our favorite hot springs are much cooler.