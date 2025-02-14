One Mountainous Western State Has More Hot Springs Than Towns
The American West does many things well — adventure tourism, phenomenal hikes, horseback riding, and seemingly endless space, to name a few. But, if we had to choose one exceptional highlight, it would be the diversity of natural hot springs and thermal pools. Montana, Idaho, Colorado, and Utah have their fair share of therapeutic waters, but Wyoming has so many hot springs that they outnumber towns.
While Wyoming contains only 80 towns, the Cowboy State is home to over 170 soak-worthy hot springs, and there are even more that are unfortunately far too hot or caustic to enter and exit in one piece. From the world-famous thermal pools at the budget-friendly Yellowstone National Park to family-friendly complexes and luxurious spring-fed retreat centers, Wyoming's hot springs have been enjoyed by Indigenous communities, pioneers, and people seeking relaxation or natural beauty for generations. Geothermal tourism is one of the state's main draws these days, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors annually.
Wyoming is a hot springs paradise due to its unique geology and the motion of magma beneath the surface. Rainwater seeps through the soil and into the bedrock where it's superheated by magma fed from deep within the Earth. When the water moves to the surface, it trickles (or shoots) out at an elevated temperature. In fact, one of the warmest hot springs deep at the bottom of a thermal lake reaches up to 345 degrees Fahrenheit. But, don't worry, our favorite hot springs are much cooler.
Must-visit hot springs in Yellowstone National Park
With over 10,000 geothermal features within Yellowstone National Park, the best way to categorize Wyoming's hot springs is by location inside or outside the park. However, most of the park's soakable hot springs are closed due to previous accidents or other safety concerns. Firehole River Swimming Area and the Boiling River, two popular spots where hot spring water and cool river water mix, are both closed for swimming. However, Yellowstone is still an excellent place to observe these geological wonders.
Undeniably the pride of Yellowstone, the Grand Prismatic Spring's rainbow-colored waters can be observed from the boardwalk or the Grand Prismatic Spring Overlook, accessible from the Fairy Falls Trailhead. Situated in the Black Sand Basin, the Emerald Pool boasts deep green waters surrounded by pines and steep slopes. Another must-visit spring is the Saphire Pool. Surrounded by chalky white mineral deposits, the waters are so blue they look like Gatorade.
If you want to soak in a hot spring during your Yellowstone trip, we recommend booking a night at a hot spring resort. For easy access to the park, reserve a cabin, suite, or campsite at Yellow Stone Hotsprings, a private resort 8 miles from the North Entrance. It offers numerous hot and cool pools in a private setting. Keep in mind that this resort is technically in Montana.
The best hot springs throughout the rest of Wyoming
One of Wyoming's prettiest road trips leads to canyons, a swinging bridge, and free hot springs. The route takes you along the Wind River Canyon Scenic Byway and ends in Thermopolis, home to Hot Springs State Park. Choose from two swimmable hot spring complexes: Wyoming State Bath House and Hellie's Teepee Pools. Although active for over 50 years, Star Plunge closed at the beginning of 2025. Of the two remaining hot spring facilities, Wyoming State Bath House offers free public access and Hellie's Teepee Pools has lots of family-friendly amenities, including waterslides and a baby pool.
For a rustic experience, visit Hobo Hot Springs, Wyoming's hidden hot spring paradise that provides famous free-to-visit soaking pools in Saratoga. Open 24-hours, these hot springs consist of primitive stone pools nested along the Platte River and three built-up pools. The facility offers changing rooms and the atmosphere is ultra-laid back. Extend your hot spring trip with a stay at Saratoga Hot Springs Resort, only a 3-minute drive from the springs.
Another must-visit spot is Jackson's Astoria Hot Springs Park, considered one of the most luxurious destinations to soak with the best views of the Snake River and towering Teton Mountains. Even though the complex boasts six developed pools, changing rooms, and a picnic area, it feels like you're in the middle of nature. And the best part? A 2-hour session costs only $25 for non-residents and $18 for non-resident children.