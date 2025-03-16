Nestled In The Cotswolds With Cobblestones And Fairy-Tale Charm Is One Of The Prettiest Villages In England
England is known for a whole host of amazing things. It is celebrated for its history and culture, for beautiful royal palaces that inspired movies, and for majestic medieval fortresses hewn from rough stone. Its theaters, museums, and art galleries are world-famous, and its natural environment and scenic landscapes are pretty special too, from natural infinity pools with spectacular mountain views to ancient forests, rugged coastlines, and the classic rolling hills of the English countryside.
One of the most charming and quintessentially English attractions of this storied country is its country villages. There are some pretty exciting places to visit tucked away in every corner of England, from quirky beach towns on the underrated Suffolk coast to remote spots hidden on the wild moors of Yorkshire, but one of the prettiest villages in England is just a few hours drive from London. Castle Combe, in the Cotswolds, is about as picturesque as it gets and is up there with the most exquisite Tuscan hill towns or Swiss mountain villages when it comes to picture-postcard perfection.
The Cotswolds are known for being one of the most attractive areas in England and is packed with gorgeous towns, villages, and hamlets, but Castle Combe outshines them all. Located about 12 miles from the Georgian splendor of Bath; about 20 miles from the vibrant, bustling hipster paradise of Bristol; and just over 2 hours by car from London, it is surprisingly accessible but has retained its fairytale charm over the years.
Castle Combe is filled with untouched historic beauty and classic English charm
Castle Combe has an extraordinarily long history. The remains of a Roman villa and settlement have been found nearby, and the village was listed in the Domesday Book of 1086. The oldest buildings in the village are the Market Cross and St. Andrew's Church, which date back to the 13th century, and no new buildings have been constructed in the village since the 17th century. As such, it is one of the most complete, consistent, and authentic historic settlements in England, as well as being staggeringly beautiful.
The village is built entirely from Cotswold Stone, an eye-catching caramel construction that catches the sun and gives the village a glowing warmth. Described as a "chocolate box," it well deserves its reputation as "the prettiest village in England." The babbling brook that flows through the center of town, crossed by just two stone bridges, adds the finishing touch to this glorious little slice of classic English charm.
The village is small and can be explored easily on foot. In fact, wandering the cobbled streets is the best way to soak up the beauty of this spot and get a feel for the old-fashioned ambiance that imbues every building and alleyway. There are several traditional English pubs that are great places for a little mid-afternoon refreshment, the prettiest of which is probably the White Hart, a remarkable 14th-century public house with food and accommodation. Alongside the historic Market Cross, the main attractions of the village are the intriguing faceless clock on St. Andrew's Church (one of the oldest functioning church clocks in the U.K.) and the Manor House, a 17th-century estate now operating as a luxury hotel.
Prehistoric sites, rolling hills, and magnificent country mansions await in Castle Combe
Castle Combe's location in the Cotswolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty means that there are some fantastic destinations in the surrounding countryside to explore as well. For starters, the Cotswolds boasts some exceptional hiking trails, over rolling hills and past picturesque church spires, with plenty of excellent pubs and tea rooms to fuel your adventures. The pick of the bunch is the Cotswold Way National Trail which runs for over 100 miles from Chipping Camden to Bath, although only the most intrepid through-hikers try to take it on all at once!
The area is full of ancient historic sites as well. The epic, iconic site of Stonehenge is the best known, but the Wiltshire White Horses are also worth discovering. These fascinating, gigantic artworks were carved into the hills over the centuries for a variety of reasons, often to commemorate battles or significant events. For those who want to avoid the crowds and the expense of Stonehenge, the Avebury henge and stone circles are another wonder of pre-historic Britain which often fly under the radar.
Fans of Bridgerton and Downton Abbey will be delighted with a visit to one of the many stately homes situated near Castle Combe. The Elizabethan Grade I listed beauty of Longleat should be on any traveler's list. This stunning example of an English mansion also boasts a wildlife safari park, making it a quirky and exciting place to visit. The delightful gardens of Bowood House and the Palladian estate of Stourhead are also well worth a look.