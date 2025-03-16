Nestled In The Cotswolds With Cobblestones And Fairy-Tale Charm Is One Of The Prettiest Villages In England

England is known for a whole host of amazing things. It is celebrated for its history and culture, for beautiful royal palaces that inspired movies, and for majestic medieval fortresses hewn from rough stone. Its theaters, museums, and art galleries are world-famous, and its natural environment and scenic landscapes are pretty special too, from natural infinity pools with spectacular mountain views to ancient forests, rugged coastlines, and the classic rolling hills of the English countryside.

One of the most charming and quintessentially English attractions of this storied country is its country villages. There are some pretty exciting places to visit tucked away in every corner of England, from quirky beach towns on the underrated Suffolk coast to remote spots hidden on the wild moors of Yorkshire, but one of the prettiest villages in England is just a few hours drive from London. Castle Combe, in the Cotswolds, is about as picturesque as it gets and is up there with the most exquisite Tuscan hill towns or Swiss mountain villages when it comes to picture-postcard perfection.

The Cotswolds are known for being one of the most attractive areas in England and is packed with gorgeous towns, villages, and hamlets, but Castle Combe outshines them all. Located about 12 miles from the Georgian splendor of Bath; about 20 miles from the vibrant, bustling hipster paradise of Bristol; and just over 2 hours by car from London, it is surprisingly accessible but has retained its fairytale charm over the years.