This Wildly Popular Waterfall Trail In Hawaii Is Unexpectedly Dangerous And Deadly

Kauai is a fantastic place for hikers, with overlooked muddy treks up quiet cliffsides and coastal trails for wildlife watching and incredible ocean views — but one of its most popular routes is a lot more dangerous than some travelers may realize. The Makaleha Trail in Kapa'a is definitely beautiful, but it can be tricky. The fact that it leads to a pretty waterfall only makes this route more tempting for tourists with a taste for thrilling exploits. However, it's not really a trail. It's unmaintained and unmarked, so it's extremely easy to get lost trying to find your way to the waterfall. To make matters worse, there's a truly dangerous river crossing, dense foliage, fallen trees, and boulders to contend with, which are all far more dangerous in bad weather. For some hikers, finding their way to the waterfall is an exciting challenge. However, it has also proven to be deadly.

While many hikers enjoy the trek and are able to reach their destination safely, and some even bring their children along, not everyone is so lucky. In March 2025, some hikers were stranded on the trail due to rising waters, and a woman was hit on the head by a falling rock, ultimately dying from her injuries.