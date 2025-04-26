This Wildly Popular Waterfall Trail In Hawaii Is Unexpectedly Dangerous And Deadly
Kauai is a fantastic place for hikers, with overlooked muddy treks up quiet cliffsides and coastal trails for wildlife watching and incredible ocean views — but one of its most popular routes is a lot more dangerous than some travelers may realize. The Makaleha Trail in Kapa'a is definitely beautiful, but it can be tricky. The fact that it leads to a pretty waterfall only makes this route more tempting for tourists with a taste for thrilling exploits. However, it's not really a trail. It's unmaintained and unmarked, so it's extremely easy to get lost trying to find your way to the waterfall. To make matters worse, there's a truly dangerous river crossing, dense foliage, fallen trees, and boulders to contend with, which are all far more dangerous in bad weather. For some hikers, finding their way to the waterfall is an exciting challenge. However, it has also proven to be deadly.
While many hikers enjoy the trek and are able to reach their destination safely, and some even bring their children along, not everyone is so lucky. In March 2025, some hikers were stranded on the trail due to rising waters, and a woman was hit on the head by a falling rock, ultimately dying from her injuries.
What it's like to hike the Makaleha Trail
Those who hike the Makaleha Trail can expect to find themselves surrounded by verdant foliage and the sound of rushing water — but don't expect a peaceful stroll through the woods. As you traverse this hilly forest landscape, you may find yourself having to slog through mud and cross fast-moving streams. How difficult those crossings are depends on what the weather has been like recently. There can be major obstructions along the way, too. We're not talking about one or two logs you have to hop over or some loose stones in the trail. Those who hike here also need to come prepared to climb and scramble along the way.
It is also not a trail, at least not in the traditional sense. Don't expect a clearly defined foot path or even trail markers on the trees around you. Lots of people who attempt this trail end up getting lost multiple times and turning back before they even reach the waterfall, as it's very difficult to know which way you're supposed to go. For some, this is what makes it such an exciting adventure, but for others, it is a grueling and unrewarding experience that leaves them wet, muddy, and frustrated.
Is there any way to make hiking the Makaleha Trail safer?
This hike ranks among the trails that are only for experienced hikers. If you're used to finding your way on backcountry hikes where there is no trail, the struggle of following a stream through the wilderness of Kauai may be an engaging challenge. Anyone who sets out on the trek should be aware that it takes significantly longer than they might expect — think four to six hours round trip, not including time spent enjoying the waterfall at the end. It's very important to set out early and leave yourself plenty of daylight to get back.
You are going to get wet, as fording the stream and clambering up muddy boulders can be slippery work. Shoes with serious grip are a must. This trail is also not a good choice for a solo hike. If you set out alone, getting lost is a serious risk. You should also be sure to keep an eye on the weather reports for the day you plan to attempt the hike and cancel if there's going to be significant rain. In addition to the risk of flash floods, some people have been stranded on this hike, as they had no trouble crossing the little stream on their way to the waterfall, but found that the stream had become too powerful to cross on the way back due to heavy rainfall.