Hidden On The Adriatic Coast Is One Of Croatia's Oldest Seaside Cities With Dazzling Beaches And Historic Charm

You probably haven't heard of Šibenik. And that's not your fault. How this city has managed to stay so low-key is truly one of Croatia's great mysteries. It's a stunning, coastal, affordable gem that's culturally rich, in close proximity to natural wonders and full of top-tier restaurants and cafes — yet it remains under the radar. Šibenik is just as magical as Dubrovnik and the country's second-largest city, the historic Split — if not more so, as it lacks the huge crowds and has managed to retain a very palpable authenticity, as the local population of 34,000 people remains in residence all year.

The unsung star of Croatia's Dalmatian coastline, Šibenik is quite literally dazzling, as the glorious Adriatic sunlight that the region is blessed with reflects off the slabs of marble in the old town. Established in 1066 by local Slavs — unlike its neighbors, Zadar and Split, who were founded by the Romans — Šibenik is packed with imposing architecture. Grand fortresses surround it on both land and sea. The pint-sized port city is hidden from sight, cleverly built by wealthy medieval traders in an alcove behind Ljuljevac islet, naturally protected from marauders and invaders like the Venetians. The winding alleys and sea adjacent promenade, the Riva, are just as picturesque as Split and Dubrovnik, yet somehow this pretty city hasn't been discovered by mass tourism.

Perhaps this is because dear Šibenik lacks an airport and is yet to be added to many cruise liner routes. But with a little extra effort to get there — it's over four hours by bus from capital city Zagreb and an hour by car from Split and Zadar — you can be living it up like a local.