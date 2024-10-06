The Second-Largest City On Croatia's Coast Is A Breathtaking Beauty Full Of Historic Charm

The monster success of "Games of Thrones" and its spinoffs clued the world in on what many travelers had celebrated for years — the coast of Croatia. To be fair, Dubrovnik was inundated long before, and the show made it even worse, but outside that, Dalmatia remained relatively off the mass-tourism radar. That's certainly true for its largest city, Split, which only gets a fraction of the attention of Dubrovnik. However, it's arguably more deserving, thanks to the unique foundations it sits on and in — the palace of the Roman Emperor, Diocletian. The modern street plan follows the original walls, rooms, and hallways, putting any visit literally in the footsteps of Diocletian.

Advertisement

The palace covers the eastern half of the Old Town of Split, with the rest reflecting centuries of architecture left behind by one overlord after another. That's left churches, squares, markets, statues, fountains, and parks that delight as much as the palace. Plus, Split sits on the cleanest water for swimming in all of Europe — a major bonus that Croatians take full advantage of in summer when the coast fills with holidaymakers, international and domestic. This human energy also reminds that Split remains a living, breathing city amid its historical ruins.