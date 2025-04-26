Just Outside Downtown Columbus Is A Trendy Ohio City With Scenic Canals, Craft Brews, And Historic Charm
After spending some time traversing through the populated and poppin' Columbus, Ohio to enjoy its music scene and hip neighborhoods, step just outside the capital for a breather –- and a delicious brew. There are a few quieter cities right outside of Columbus to check out, including one just 15 miles southeast of Columbus. There, in Canal Winchester, Ohio, you'll find all of that and more. As a small city so close to the capital, it provides a community feel alongside its trendy offerings for a well-rounded experience. With so much to do, see, and feel, one visit might not be enough, but it's a good place to start.
The first city plat was drawn up for Canal Winchester, then called simply Winchester, in 1828. The Ohio & Erie Canal helped the city grow by bringing people and products, and when a post office was built almost 15 years later, the city added "Canal" to the start of its name in order to distinguish itself from the five other Ohio Winchesters. As its name suggests, you'll find scenic bodies of water running through the area, including Walnut Creek and George Creek, with the former even having its own park to make it even easier for visitors to grasp the natural beauty and breathe in the fresh air.
Explore nature parks and engaging museums in Canal Winchester
In Columbus, you'll find one of the largest rose gardens in the U.S., but the small-but-mighty Canal Winchester also has plenty of natural beauty to see. The city contains more than 300 acres of parklands available to the public, and visitors can take advantage at places like McGill Park, which features walking trails and pickleball courts; James H. Kelly Preserve, which provides hiking options; Roger Hanners Recreational Fields & Skate Park, for batting cages and baseball fields; and the Canal Winchester Municipal Pool, which is open to both residents and non-residents and has an on-site concession stand.
After feeling close to the city's history by exploring its great outdoors, head inside to the area's unique museums to continue your history lesson. One option that stands out is the National Barber Museum and Hall of Fame, which shares the interesting history of the profession via both guided and self-guided tours. One visitor gushed on Google Reviews that the museum left him with "an appreciation of the profession and its history," despite having no previous barbering background. Another said her group "had a blast" exploring the center.
Another option is the Motts Military Museum, which is about a 10-minute drive down the road from the barber museum. The institute was established in 1987 to educate visitors on the history of America's military, through artifact collections and from personal stories previously shared by military veterans.
Sip on local beer and wine in Canal Winchester
Ohio has a lot to offer when it comes to beer — from the Brewery District in the German Village neighborhood of Columbus to microbreweries throughout the state's smaller cities. After a calm day of exploring Canal Winchester's natural charms, you can let loose with an ice-cold beer at Loose Rail Brewing, an 1880s-power-substation-turned-microbrewery. The location once helped power up the area's railroad system and now fuels up its patrons with a rotating list of beers on tap. Depending on when you stop by, you might find yourself enjoying a special event, as the brewery has a stacked calendar — from trivia nights and live music to holiday cooking classes and drink specials.
Maybe beer isn't calling your name, but what about a nice glass of local wine? Don't worry, Canal Winchester has that for you, too. Slate Run vineyard produces nearly 20 white, red, and rosé wines with the dozens of different grape varieties grown on the property. One of the options is made with apples. Though the 4-acre vineyard doesn't also include an apple farm, Slate Run is committed to using only Ohio fruit in its wines and sources apples from local farms, and it grows 60 varieties of grapes in its vineyards.
Soak up the alcohol with a stop at one of the nearby restaurants. Hit up Local Cantina Canal Winchester for all kinds of Mexican dishes, including tacos, burritos, and nachos. Meanwhile, Harvest Moon Craft Kitchen a few blocks down offers an assortment of American food — whether you're looking for omelets and French toast for breakfast or burgers and salads for lunch and dinner. "I can't say enough about this little jewel I found on the cutest corner in the center of this small town," one excited patron raved on Google Reviews.