Just Outside Downtown Columbus Is A Trendy Ohio City With Scenic Canals, Craft Brews, And Historic Charm

After spending some time traversing through the populated and poppin' Columbus, Ohio to enjoy its music scene and hip neighborhoods, step just outside the capital for a breather –- and a delicious brew. There are a few quieter cities right outside of Columbus to check out, including one just 15 miles southeast of Columbus. There, in Canal Winchester, Ohio, you'll find all of that and more. As a small city so close to the capital, it provides a community feel alongside its trendy offerings for a well-rounded experience. With so much to do, see, and feel, one visit might not be enough, but it's a good place to start.

The first city plat was drawn up for Canal Winchester, then called simply Winchester, in 1828. The Ohio & Erie Canal helped the city grow by bringing people and products, and when a post office was built almost 15 years later, the city added "Canal" to the start of its name in order to distinguish itself from the five other Ohio Winchesters. As its name suggests, you'll find scenic bodies of water running through the area, including Walnut Creek and George Creek, with the former even having its own park to make it even easier for visitors to grasp the natural beauty and breathe in the fresh air.