Right Outside Of Columbus Is A Quiet, Family-Friendly Ohio City Renowned For Its Irish Heritage
For those who dream of exploring the culture and history of iconic Dublin, Ireland — with its fascinating heritage and hospitable locals — the journey often comes with a hefty price tag and significant planning required. Northern Ireland offers a cheaper, less crowded alternative, but what if you could experience authentic Irish charm without crossing the Atlantic? Situated just 17 miles outside of Ohio's capital, Columbus, there's a taste of Ireland much closer to home: Dublin, Ohio.
Cities around the world often strive to capture the magic of distant destinations. From London's picturesque Little Venice, mimicking the canals seen in Italy's Veneto region, to Ohio's very own "Little Switzerland," a Swiss alpine-style town, travelers can find echoes of Europe without leaving the U.S. Dublin, Ohio, named after its overseas namesake in 1881 by its Irish immigrant founder, celebrates and preserves this link to its Irish roots.
Today Dublin, Ohio, embraces its heritage through annual events like the Dublin Irish Festival and St. Patrick's Day celebrations. A visit to this U.S. destination offers a delightful introduction into Irish traditions — perfect for saving up for that transatlantic plane ticket.
Celebrate Irish culture and heritage in Dublin, Ohio
Every August, Dublin, Ohio, hosts the Dublin Irish Festival, a beloved city tradition for over 30 years. This highly-anticipated event celebrates Irish culture, dance, and spirit, and features live music, Irish dance performances, and spoken word poetry. Visitors can immerse themselves in Irish culture and traditions through workshops, genealogy tents, darts competitions, and craft stalls selling handmade goods. Families can join in a 5K race or a kids' dash, while adults can enjoy the best of Irish cuisine and drink. It's a weekend-long experience that is not to be missed.
Ranked as one of the best U.S. destinations for St. Patrick's Day by Good Housekeeping, Dublin, Ohio, transforms into a sea of shamrocks, Irish flags, and green as the city puts on a show of Irish spirit. The festivities include a pancake breakfast, lively parade with floats and music, Fairy Door Trail for the kids, and Celtic Cocktail Trail for adults. The Dublin Link pedestrian bridge, reminiscent of Ireland's Ha'penny Bridge, is illuminated in green during this time, offering a perfect photo op for a memorable celebration.
Exploring historic downtown Dublin, Ohio
No trip to Dublin — be that in Ohio or Ireland — is complete without a refreshing pint of "the black stuff," an affectionate nickname for Guinness, a drink synonymous with its home city and the Guinness Storehouse. The Dublin Village Tavern, housed within a 19th-century building in the historic downtown district, is considered to be one of the best pubs in the city and serves Irish-inspired dishes like Guinness BBQ burgers, Irish stew, and Guinness-infused shepherd's pie. Other great spots for some "good craic" (an Irish slang term for good time) include Fado Pub + Kitchen for an Irish breakfast, McClellan's Pub for whiskey lovers, and Flannagan's Dublin for sports fans.
Keep the drinks flowing with Dublin Ohio's DORA initiative. The city features a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area within the Historic Dublin and Bridge Park neighborhoods. Here, visitors aged 21 and over can enjoy sipping on alcoholic drinks outdoors within specially an allocated area. Participating bars serve beverages in DORA branded cups, allowing patrons to stroll with their beverage while exploring the walkable downtown area. Whether you're shopping, dining, or enjoying the city's picturesque landscape, Dublin, Ohio, offers a perfect combination of American hospitality and Irish charm.