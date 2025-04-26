One Simple Trick Just Might Get Your Overweight Luggage Under The Limit In A Flash
Airline baggage rules can lead to your checked bag costing more than your seat on the plane. Seriously — an overweight (51 lbs.) bag booked at the airport ticket counter on Spirit Airlines can cost $105, which is over 50 bucks more than a round-trip ticket from Newark to Las Vegas could cost you if you book two weeks in advance. Companies are playing hardball with their economy baggage packages, so travelers have two choices: we can either roll over and take it, or we can put on our thinking caps and come up with genius hacks that make flying economy a lot more comfortable. The rules are strict, and the overweight fees are hefty, but there's still plenty of wiggle room left in the baggage system -– if you know where to look.
Today, we'll introduce you to a simple trick that not only makes flying economy more comfortable, but also more toasty and warm. The best move to get your overweight luggage under the limit isn't to re-pack your bags; it's to repack your body. All you've got to do to beat the scales is wear your heaviest gear on your travel day. If you're packing hiking boots, don't cram them in your luggage, put them on your feet. If you've got a heavy winter coat that's sending your bag above the limit, take it out and put it on. It might come in handy and keep you warm in an artificially cold airport, or serve as a pillow in a delay.
As long as airlines don't start requiring us to step on the scales with our luggage, nothing you wear on your body will count toward your checked bag weight. Putting on your heaviest gear can shave several pounds off your luggage instantly. You are now free to move through the airport without paying extra baggage fees, stressing over gate agents, or getting pushed aside and forced to check your bag at the gate.
Tips for wearing your heaviest clothing on your travel day
Sure, it can look a bit kooky to wander through the Miami airport with hiking boots, jeans, and snow gear, but what's worse, looking funny to strangers or getting charged $55 at the gate just to get on the plane? If I'm going to the beach, I'll bring one pair of pants, one hoodie, and one rain jacket. And if my bag is toeing the line, you'll see me in the airport wearing one pair of pants, one hoodie, and one rain jacket.
You don't even have to wear everything the entire time. Keep your heavy gear toward the outside of your bag, and if it fails its weight test, pull out your coat and tip the scales in your favor. Same deal at the gate — if your carry-on might be slightly too large to slide into the gate-side cage, throw on your layers before they start sizing people up. This trick is especially clutch on return legs, when bags that were previously skirting weight restrictions get weighed down by a few souvenirs.
If you're going fishing, you can even wear your vest and stuff your pockets to avoid never-ending airline baggage fees – just be sure you check your scaling knife. As soon as you're on the plane, you can take off your extra layers and cram them into an overhead bin. Flying comes with enough stress already — random seat assignments, TSA lines, and gate changes — don't let a single extra pound be the thing that ruins your day. Game the system. Layer up. And if you want to stretch your luggage allowance even further, check out these flight attendants' top packing tricks.