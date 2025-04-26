One Simple Trick Just Might Get Your Overweight Luggage Under The Limit In A Flash

Airline baggage rules can lead to your checked bag costing more than your seat on the plane. Seriously — an overweight (51 lbs.) bag booked at the airport ticket counter on Spirit Airlines can cost $105, which is over 50 bucks more than a round-trip ticket from Newark to Las Vegas could cost you if you book two weeks in advance. Companies are playing hardball with their economy baggage packages, so travelers have two choices: we can either roll over and take it, or we can put on our thinking caps and come up with genius hacks that make flying economy a lot more comfortable. The rules are strict, and the overweight fees are hefty, but there's still plenty of wiggle room left in the baggage system -– if you know where to look.

Today, we'll introduce you to a simple trick that not only makes flying economy more comfortable, but also more toasty and warm. The best move to get your overweight luggage under the limit isn't to re-pack your bags; it's to repack your body. All you've got to do to beat the scales is wear your heaviest gear on your travel day. If you're packing hiking boots, don't cram them in your luggage, put them on your feet. If you've got a heavy winter coat that's sending your bag above the limit, take it out and put it on. It might come in handy and keep you warm in an artificially cold airport, or serve as a pillow in a delay.

As long as airlines don't start requiring us to step on the scales with our luggage, nothing you wear on your body will count toward your checked bag weight. Putting on your heaviest gear can shave several pounds off your luggage instantly. You are now free to move through the airport without paying extra baggage fees, stressing over gate agents, or getting pushed aside and forced to check your bag at the gate.