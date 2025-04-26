A Wildly Under-The-Radar European Country Is A Tourist-Friendly Gem Full Of Youthful Energy And Tasty Food

As any fan of travel expert Rick Steves knows, Europe, despite its comparatively small size, is a continent as culturally diverse as its history is long and storied. Exploring the whole of Europe, taking in the best and worst of it as Steves has, could take a lifetime. It is little wonder, then, that most travelers stick to European hotspots such as Paris and Rome; but there are so many unsung corners of Europe that can offer the perfect getaway for travelers willing to head off the beaten track.

In recent decades, the Balkan nation of Kosovo has undergone a major transformation. It's become a little-heralded, tourist-friendly gem known for its young traveler scene, architectural beauty, welcoming atmosphere, and incredible food. Kosovo is the second youngest country in the world, and this youthful energy is palpable in the capital city of Pristina. It's an obvious destination, being the best-connected and arguably most-vibrant part of the country, but there are other Kosovo destinations worth checking out, too. The historical cobbled city of Prizren is a wonderful old town with many beautiful historical buildings, and for nature lovers, the city of Peja is the gateway to the Rugova Mountains. It offers hiking and biking trails, as well as excellent traditional cuisine. Kosovo is affordable, too, and like regional neighbor Bosnia and Herzegovina, it's an underrated gem when it comes to mountain destinations.