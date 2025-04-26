A Wildly Under-The-Radar European Country Is A Tourist-Friendly Gem Full Of Youthful Energy And Tasty Food
As any fan of travel expert Rick Steves knows, Europe, despite its comparatively small size, is a continent as culturally diverse as its history is long and storied. Exploring the whole of Europe, taking in the best and worst of it as Steves has, could take a lifetime. It is little wonder, then, that most travelers stick to European hotspots such as Paris and Rome; but there are so many unsung corners of Europe that can offer the perfect getaway for travelers willing to head off the beaten track.
In recent decades, the Balkan nation of Kosovo has undergone a major transformation. It's become a little-heralded, tourist-friendly gem known for its young traveler scene, architectural beauty, welcoming atmosphere, and incredible food. Kosovo is the second youngest country in the world, and this youthful energy is palpable in the capital city of Pristina. It's an obvious destination, being the best-connected and arguably most-vibrant part of the country, but there are other Kosovo destinations worth checking out, too. The historical cobbled city of Prizren is a wonderful old town with many beautiful historical buildings, and for nature lovers, the city of Peja is the gateway to the Rugova Mountains. It offers hiking and biking trails, as well as excellent traditional cuisine. Kosovo is affordable, too, and like regional neighbor Bosnia and Herzegovina, it's an underrated gem when it comes to mountain destinations.
A getaway in Pristina, Kosovo
Pristina is both a foodie's dream and a hub of youthful creativity. A charming mix of old and new, Pristina has several major attractions, including the Andrija Mutnjakovic-designed National Library of Kosovo, the Cathedral of Saint Mother Theresa, and the Kosovo Museum, which represents one of the most engaging ways to learn the history of this complex country.
However, to feel the vibe, the place to start is the city's bustling cafe and bar scene. Soma Book Station, the décor of which resembles a vintage library — but which is much chattier — is one of Pristina's most popular youthful hangouts. It's known for its delicious brunches in the daytime as well as its main dishes and cocktails later in the day, when it changes to have more of a bar vibe. They have regular gigs, and you can even rent books there. Half & Half Cafe is another famous Pristina institution, with a trendy vibe, cross-stitch décor, eclectic artwork, good music, and gorgeous coffee. To experience the wonders of Balkan cuisine, visit Restaurant Liburnia for delicious Kosovar dishes, or Illyrian Castle for similarly high-quality fare and a traditional interior perfect for a memorable dining experience.
Getting to Kosovo and where to stay
Like many regions of Kosovo, Pristina is also home to several gorgeous Serbian Orthodox monasteries that typically date back to between the 12th and 14th centuries. The stunning Gračanica Monastery, for example, is a must visit for its historic frescoes and murals. However, Kosovo's recent history with Serbia, which it declared independence from in 2008, has been traumatic and problems still persist: Serbia does not officially recognize Kosovo's borders, and the northern municipalities continue to represent a security risk. Travelers are advised never to attempt to cross the border between Kosovo and Serbia because Serbian authorities may consider it an illegal crossing.
There are currently no direct flights from the United States to Kosovo. However, you can get there from several major American airports with a layover in a European city on the way (make sure use your layover time effectively). Flying to London, for example, would allow you to then catch a direct flight to Pristina, which takes around three-and-a-half hours. When it comes to where to stay, Pristina is full of great accommodation options to help you connect with the youthful local vibe and get chatting to other travelers. Hostel Prishtina Backpackers is a centrally-located option just a few miles from the airport with a shared lounge, a terrace with views of the city, and a bar that's ideal for mingling. For a more up-market option, try Etnomania Boutique Hotel, which has an on-site restaurant known for its delicious breakfasts.