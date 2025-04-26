A Northwest Iowa City Is Teeming With Beautiful Parks, Recreational Trails, And Scenic River Views

Anyone planning on road-tripping through the Midwest who happens to love any combination of exploring historic downtowns, perusing crafts by local artisans, and spending time outdoors need look no further than Spencer, Iowa. This town of 11,500 people is the seat of Clay County and situated at the crossings of two highways (18 and 71) and two rivers (Little Sioux and Ocheyedan). Spencer touts its status as being one of the safest communities in Iowa, as well as having a thriving community of local artisans and musicians.

On top of historic and cultural attractions, nature lovers are drawn to Spencer because of its outdoor recreation offerings, from the Spencer Recreational Trail to Oneota Park. Craft beer and spirit enthusiasts are going to want to visit the town's local brewery and distillery. Spencer is an hour's drive from the world's largest man-made grotto in Iowa and only 25 minutes from a wildly underrated beach and theme park getaway. The nearest major airport to Spencer is in Sioux Falls, about two hours by car over the border in South Dakota, or Des Moines Airport is over three hours away. We'll make sure you know exactly what is in store for you, should you swing through this hidden gem of Northwest Iowa.