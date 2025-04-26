A Northwest Iowa City Is Teeming With Beautiful Parks, Recreational Trails, And Scenic River Views
Anyone planning on road-tripping through the Midwest who happens to love any combination of exploring historic downtowns, perusing crafts by local artisans, and spending time outdoors need look no further than Spencer, Iowa. This town of 11,500 people is the seat of Clay County and situated at the crossings of two highways (18 and 71) and two rivers (Little Sioux and Ocheyedan). Spencer touts its status as being one of the safest communities in Iowa, as well as having a thriving community of local artisans and musicians.
On top of historic and cultural attractions, nature lovers are drawn to Spencer because of its outdoor recreation offerings, from the Spencer Recreational Trail to Oneota Park. Craft beer and spirit enthusiasts are going to want to visit the town's local brewery and distillery. Spencer is an hour's drive from the world's largest man-made grotto in Iowa and only 25 minutes from a wildly underrated beach and theme park getaway. The nearest major airport to Spencer is in Sioux Falls, about two hours by car over the border in South Dakota, or Des Moines Airport is over three hours away. We'll make sure you know exactly what is in store for you, should you swing through this hidden gem of Northwest Iowa.
What to see and do in town in Spencer, Iowa
Starting in the historic downtown (which is home to a relatively high concentration of Art Deco architecture), be sure to swing through Clay County Heritage Center, which opens the door to the past of Clay County. Of two galleries, one is a permanent exhibit titled "This Land We Call Home — Settling Clay County," which tells the story of the immigrants and settlers who first arrived in the county in the 1800s. The nearby Parker Museum is a former residential property donated for the purposes of a museum that offers a glimpse of early 20th-century architecture as well as what life was like in rural Iowa during that same period.
Aspiring artists can enjoy a class from Vermeer Glass Art Studio and Gallery or simply peruse the shop of local hand-crafted pieces — perfect for gifting. Avid fans of theatre may be drawn to the Spencer Community Theatre, which, at the time of writing, is celebrating its 65th season. Cat enthusiasts may already be familiar with Spencer as the home of Dewey Readmore books, the cat who was abandoned in the local library dropbox and then adopted, becoming a beloved mascot of the town. The cat was later immortalized in a book titled, "Dewey: The Small-Town Library Cat Who Touched the World."
Outdoor recreation in Spencer, Iowa
Leading both through Spencer's historic downtown and along its perimeter is the Spencer Recreational Trail, which connects 12 miles of trails to local natural treasures such as wetlands, prairies, and rivers, including three bridges over the Little Sioux River. This trail network is an under-the-radar hiking destination in Iowa that connects users to various outdoor activities in the municipality, such as the Spencer Family Aquatic Center, Spencer Skate Park, and several other attractions, including but not limited to playgrounds, a disc golf course, campgrounds, sports complexes, and tennis courts.
One major amenity along the trail is Oneota Park, which welcomes visitors to its 223 acres of characteristic Iowa prairie and provides opportunities for hiking, fishing, and a lodge available to rent for events. Also, be sure to check out Horseshoe Bend County Wildlife Preserve, about 15 minutes away in Milford, Iowa. Horseshoe Bend offers snow tubing on a hillside to visitors during the winter season (weather permitting), along with a river valley outlook point that has a warming shelter. Other activities on offer are horseback riding, canoeing, and geocaching.
Festivals and art galleries to attend in Spencer, Iowa
Spencer is home to what claims to be "The World's Greatest County Fair," that is more specifically, the Clay County Fair, which drew just under 300,000 visitors in 2024. The fair acts like a magnet for agriculture buffs, professionals, and families, and it holds the title for the largest showing of farm and agriculture equipment/machinery at any fair nationwide. Attendees can expect to experience livestock showings, educational programs, a whole plethora of food, arts, and craft vendors, as well as live music performances.
For more emphasis on art, be sure to visit Arts on Grand, which is a gallery space run by a nonprofit organization that exists as a patron of local Northwest Iowan artists. The organization hopes to provide color (literally and figuratively) and meaning to residents of the larger region by promoting and hosting exhibits by local artists, as well as putting on classes for both kids and adults throughout the year. Classes on offer surround watercolor painting, ceramics, and making clay pots for hanging plants. Other community events around the arts are held throughout the year on a regular basis, so be sure to check the Arts on Grand calendar before planning your trip.
Where to eat and drink in Spencer, Iowa
Located on Grand Avenue is the locally owned and operated traditional American sports bar called Weasy's Lounge and Grille, which has also added on a full-service bar and dining room under the name of Weasy's Too. Weasy's celebrates the 30-year tradition of fastpitch softball in Spencer and the surrounding communities and is decked out with local softball and communal memorabilia (you may recognize local regulars in the old photos that adorn the walls). A local favorite is Weasy's signature burger called the Weaser Pleaser, which combines bacon, beef, sausage, pepper jack cheese, and peanut butter all on Texas toast.
In the mornings, you might want to stop by Toad's Roadhouse Coffee for craft coffee, books, and local art on display. Craft beer enthusiasts will want to stop by the Iowa Project Brewing Company brewery and taproom, which is open Wednesday through Sunday.
Lastly, you can drink in a way that supports both local distillers and farmers by visiting Century Farms Distillery, which produces whiskey from local Iowa corn (as well as corn sourced from the surrounding states). Each bottle is labeled with the names of the producers of the corn that went into each batch, so buyers can always be sure of (and potentially even personally thank) the sources of the product they consume. Century Farms Distillery produces vodka in addition to an assortment of bourbon and corn whiskeys, both aged and unaged. The taproom is only open on Fridays and Saturdays and serves cocktails as well as a limited selection of wine and beer. Guests are welcome to bring in outside food and games, but not alcohol.