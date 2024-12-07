An Under-The-Radar Hiking Destination In Iowa Leads To A Secret Canyon With Unmatched Views
When it comes to finding hikes with a uniquely beautiful view, it's hard to beat trails near canyons which are often as scenic as they are varied, from the sweeping cliffside views of national parks like the Black Canyon at Gunnison in Colorado to the up-close waterfall trails of New York's Letchworth State Park (also known as the Grand Canyon of the East). However, what you may have known is that you can also find breathtaking canyons to hike all over the U.S. and even in states you wouldn't necessarily think of, like Iowa. In fact, Iowa is home to three beautiful canyons including one that is a well-kept secret offering unmatched views and fun trails — the Lost Canyon.
Located around 30 minutes south of Dubuque, the Lost Canyon is a 200-foot-tall gorge located in the southeastern corner of the Whitewater Canyon Wildlife Area along Lost Creek. What makes this area special is that it was once privately owned by two families who cared deeply about the conservation of the land. Whitewater Canyon was then purchased by the state in 2005 followed by Lost Canyon in 2007 to create the beautiful nature reserve that is now open to the public. Because of its relatively recent creation, the Whitewater Canyon Wildlife Area is an under-the-radar hiking destination and is perfect for people who love exploring beautiful trails without the crowds.
How to enjoy the Lost Canyon and Whitewater Canyon Wildlife Area
As a large nature preserve that covers an area of 562 acres, the best way to enjoy the Lost Canyon and Whitewater Canyon Wildlife Area is to get out there and explore. You can do this by hiking some of the many trails, including the Lost Canyon Trail which takes trekkers directly to the canyon overlook and can be combined with the Valley of 13 Caves Trail for a beautiful and eerie journey through sandstone rock structures, prairies, and forests. Together, these two trails create a loop that is 2.4 miles long and takes around an hour to traverse. If you are up for more walking after checking out the Lost Canyon Trail, make sure to hike the short and sweet Overlook Trail to get a good view of Whitewater Canyon.
Although hiking is a great way to explore this wildlife area, it definitely isn't the only outdoor activity that is popular here. In fact, many people visit Whitewater Canyon to enjoy fishing in the Whitewater Creek, birding, and viewing the wildflowers in spring or sunflowers and red leaves in fall. Furthermore, in winter, many of the hiking trails are open to cross country skiing and snowshoeing.
What else to do near Lost Canyon and where to stay
Another great reason to visit the Whitewater Canyon Wildlife Area is that there is plenty to do nearby. If you are someone who loves art, shopping, breweries, and great eats, then look no further than the small but artsy city of Dubuque. If you want more outdoorsy options, then you can head over to the nearby Bowstring Wildlife Area or to the banks of the Mississippi to explore the beautiful Mines of Spain Recreational Area where you can hike, boat, bike, or bow hunt. If you are up for more of a drive, you can head two hours south to the town of Columbus Junction to check out the famous Lover's Leap Swinging Bridge.
Of course, if you want to add some of these activities to your itinerary, you will likely need a couple of days and a place to stay. The best town to stay in near the Whitewater Canyon Wildlife Area is Cascade which is only a 15-minute drive away. Here, you will find plenty of options for accommodation from tent and RV sites at the Riverview Ridge Campground to rustic rooms at the Alpine Lodge Hotel or cozy modern rooms complete with personal fireplaces at the Hotel NoBo Cascade by Hilton. There are also plenty of great places to stay in Dubuque from reliable hotel chain options to historic locations like the Victorian-era Redstone Inn and Suites or Hotel Julien Dubuque.