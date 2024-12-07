An Under-The-Radar Hiking Destination In Iowa Leads To A Secret Canyon With Unmatched Views

When it comes to finding hikes with a uniquely beautiful view, it's hard to beat trails near canyons which are often as scenic as they are varied, from the sweeping cliffside views of national parks like the Black Canyon at Gunnison in Colorado to the up-close waterfall trails of New York's Letchworth State Park (also known as the Grand Canyon of the East). However, what you may have known is that you can also find breathtaking canyons to hike all over the U.S. and even in states you wouldn't necessarily think of, like Iowa. In fact, Iowa is home to three beautiful canyons including one that is a well-kept secret offering unmatched views and fun trails — the Lost Canyon.

Located around 30 minutes south of Dubuque, the Lost Canyon is a 200-foot-tall gorge located in the southeastern corner of the Whitewater Canyon Wildlife Area along Lost Creek. What makes this area special is that it was once privately owned by two families who cared deeply about the conservation of the land. Whitewater Canyon was then purchased by the state in 2005 followed by Lost Canyon in 2007 to create the beautiful nature reserve that is now open to the public. Because of its relatively recent creation, the Whitewater Canyon Wildlife Area is an under-the-radar hiking destination and is perfect for people who love exploring beautiful trails without the crowds.