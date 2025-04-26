The South's Most Iconic Food Festival Offers Tips From All-Star Celeb Chefs And Divine Samples In Charleston

When it comes to southern destinations, Charleston is one of the better options in the region. Not only is it a beautiful city, which blends striking European appearance with southern charm, but it's also a foodie haven. No matter what kind of food you're into, you can find world-class restaurants and eateries throughout the greater Charleston area. But, while the city is already a fabulous locale for gourmands, it's even more spectacular during the Food & Wine Classic.

Food & Wine has hosted its Classic event in Aspen for many years; in 2024, the brand decided to branch out and host another event in Charleston. Because it was such a hit, it's doing it again while partnering with sister brands Southern Living and Travel + Leisure. The result is an epic three-day experience that tickles your taste buds and delivers a unique view of this majestic city. Even if you can't participate in the entire run of the show, it's a valid excuse to eat your way through Charleston.