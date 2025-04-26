The South's Most Iconic Food Festival Offers Tips From All-Star Celeb Chefs And Divine Samples In Charleston
When it comes to southern destinations, Charleston is one of the better options in the region. Not only is it a beautiful city, which blends striking European appearance with southern charm, but it's also a foodie haven. No matter what kind of food you're into, you can find world-class restaurants and eateries throughout the greater Charleston area. But, while the city is already a fabulous locale for gourmands, it's even more spectacular during the Food & Wine Classic.
Food & Wine has hosted its Classic event in Aspen for many years; in 2024, the brand decided to branch out and host another event in Charleston. Because it was such a hit, it's doing it again while partnering with sister brands Southern Living and Travel + Leisure. The result is an epic three-day experience that tickles your taste buds and delivers a unique view of this majestic city. Even if you can't participate in the entire run of the show, it's a valid excuse to eat your way through Charleston.
What to expect when attending the Food & Wine Classic
Because this event brings three unique brands together, there are three ways to experience it. First and foremost, you can enjoy fabulous food and beverages. The Food & Wine Classic hosts cooking demonstrations from celebrity chefs such as Emeril Lagasse, Andrew Zimmern, Melissa King, and many more. There are also Grand Tastings throughout the weekend, where you can sample gourmet dishes from over 100 restaurants and wineries from around the world.
But, since you're in Charleston, you should also participate in some Southern traditions. That's where Southern Living comes in. It hosts a massive gourmet tailgate party called the Lowcountry Tailgate that lets you indulge in succulent barbecue, craft cocktails, live music, and waterside views. If you've never tailgated before, you might become a fan of the pastime. Finally, Travel + Leisure takes you on explorations of Charleston, letting you experience more of the city's history and culture. You might stroll through one of the world's most charming main streets, for example, or you may wander through downtown and try some of the city's oldest restaurants and pubs. It's sure to help you appreciate everything Charleston has to offer.
Planning your culinary trip to Charleston, South Carolina
Once you have Food & Wine Classic tickets in hand, you can start planning your trip accordingly. As you might imagine, the city gets pretty crowded for this event; the sooner you can book travel accommodations, the better. The city center has plenty of hotels to choose from, or you can stay in one of the suburbs, such as North Charleston, which is next to the airport, or Mount Pleasant.
Realistically, the Food & Wine Classic is designed for adults, but kids can also join in on the fun. Since you'll be in the city already, you can run through the 15 best activities to do with kids while visiting Charleston so no one gets bored. Examples include riding in a horse-drawn carriage, visiting various museums, or going to Summit Adventure Park. The Food & Wine Classic in Charleston hasn't yet had a consistent date, but in 2025 it takes place November 14 through 16. Fortunately, the weather is practically perfect in November, with temperatures ranging from the high 60s to the low 70s so you don't have to pack heavy clothing or worry too much about overheating while you're overeating. The great thing about Charleston is that it's next to the water, so cool breezes can help you stay comfortable.