France's Colorful Seaside Mediterranean Village Is An Underrated Paradise Of Sunset Strolls And Seafood
Mention French beach towns, and the usual suspects are bound to come up: Nice, that sunny haven between sea and mountains with panoramic coastal views; Saint-Tropez, which draws tourists and glitzy A-listers to its equally popular stretches of sand; or Biarritz and its surfer-favored beaches. But those seeking a quieter, more authentic beach experience should set their sights on Leucate, a seaside resort town situated in the southeastern portion of the Aude department of Southern France. Though small, Leucate boasts the warm waters of the Mediterranean Sea on one side and a lake on the other, hike-worthy coastlines, a charming town center, and the freshest seafood you could ask for.
Around the town, Leucate has offerings that range from cultural to gastronomic, adventurous to leisurely. Its village is as charming as traditional Mediterranean seaside villages can be, with colorful building façades, narrow winding streets, quaint boutiques, and al fresco dining. If views are what you're after, tackle any of Leucate's four hiking trails, or admire 360-degree panoramas from a viewpoint past the remnants of Leucate's castle. Leucate is also a windsurfer's paradise, with water sport adventurers heading to La Franqui to take advantage of the ideal Tramontane winds that blow an average of 300 days a year. With sea, sand, and nature at hand, Leucate is an underrated gem of a holiday destination in the South of France.
Enjoy Leucate's beaches and hiking trails
Leucate's main points of interest can be condensed into the village, La Franqui Beach, Leucate Beach, and Port Leucate. Start your visit with Leucate village's multicolored buildings and the open-air market that takes place every Tuesday and Saturday. A short walk from the market you'll find the Castle of Leucate, though the word "ruins" would be more appropriate. With panoramic views of the sea, the lagoon, and the surrounding vineyards, the castle grounds are the best place to take a sunset stroll.
Explore Leucate on foot via four hiking trails that wind through sprawling vineyards and the dramatic cliffside. These circuits traverse Leucate's habitat-protected areas which fall under the Natura 2000 network. With wind speeds of about 62 miles per hour, La Franqui is a haven for wind and kite surfers. Tourists also praise its large stretch of sandy beach, the numerous refreshment areas, and the attentive lifeguards on patrol. Coussoules Beach, a sprawling expanse of sand stretching nearly five miles in length and 1,300 feet in width, has carefully zoned-off areas for swimming, windsurfing, sailing, and land sailing. Novices can sign up to windsurfing school Wesh Center Crew, located on Spot Le Goulet.
Further south is Leucate Beach, where calmer waters reign thanks to its position behind a limestone cliff. The cliff hike traces a path from Leucate Beach to La Franqui, passing by the lighthouse (closed off to the public) and Cape Leucate. Port Leucate, built in 1968 as part of a coastal tourism development project, features wharfs and waterfront walkways, as well as bicycle paths from the port to the village and beyond. Finally, there is also a nude beach resort to the south specially catered for naturist holidays. If you are looking for more nude beach holiday options, check out these 14 all-inclusive clothing optional vacation spots.
Indulge in oysters and local wine in Leucate
But Leucate is more than just its beaches and nature: it has something for the epicureans as well. Oyster farms first appeared in the 1960s, later settling their farms near Mouret Beach. Today, Leucate's oyster farming village draws bon vivants to its colorful huts for tasting oysters that come directly from the sea. Leucate's fishermen also set up stalls to sell their catch every morning from 8 a.m. at the port's technical zone. Pair the experience by sampling locally produced wines, grown from 500 hectares of vineyard terrain. The cooperative Vignobles Cap Leucate, comprising 170 winegrowers, offer wine tastings in their over 600-square foot store in the village. Independent winegrower Mas des Caprices also holds daily tastings of their organic wines.
May to September are ideal months to visit Leucate, though July and August can see temperatures up to 86 degrees Fahrenheit. The wettest months are October through January. If you can, try to catch the two-day celebration of Sol Y Fiesta, held annually every Ascension weekend (40 days after Easter). Leucate also holds the Mondial du Vent windsurfing competition during spring and summer.
Another good thing about Leucate is that getting there is pretty straightforward. From Paris, take a bullet train to either Nimes or Narbonne (both are approximately four and a half hours away by train), then catch a regional train to Leucate La Franqui. Its closest airport, Perpignan-Rivesaltes International Airport, is only a 20-minute drive from the coastal town. Leucate is also around two hours by car from Toulouse, a pink-hued French town with charming canals.