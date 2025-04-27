France's Colorful Seaside Mediterranean Village Is An Underrated Paradise Of Sunset Strolls And Seafood

Leucate's main points of interest can be condensed into the village, La Franqui Beach, Leucate Beach, and Port Leucate. Start your visit with Leucate village's multicolored buildings and the open-air market that takes place every Tuesday and Saturday. A short walk from the market you'll find the Castle of Leucate, though the word "ruins" would be more appropriate. With panoramic views of the sea, the lagoon, and the surrounding vineyards, the castle grounds are the best place to take a sunset stroll.

Explore Leucate on foot via four hiking trails that wind through sprawling vineyards and the dramatic cliffside. These circuits traverse Leucate's habitat-protected areas which fall under the Natura 2000 network. With wind speeds of about 62 miles per hour, La Franqui is a haven for wind and kite surfers. Tourists also praise its large stretch of sandy beach, the numerous refreshment areas, and the attentive lifeguards on patrol. Coussoules Beach, a sprawling expanse of sand stretching nearly five miles in length and 1,300 feet in width, has carefully zoned-off areas for swimming, windsurfing, sailing, and land sailing. Novices can sign up to windsurfing school Wesh Center Crew, located on Spot Le Goulet.

Further south is Leucate Beach, where calmer waters reign thanks to its position behind a limestone cliff. The cliff hike traces a path from Leucate Beach to La Franqui, passing by the lighthouse (closed off to the public) and Cape Leucate. Port Leucate, built in 1968 as part of a coastal tourism development project, features wharfs and waterfront walkways, as well as bicycle paths from the port to the village and beyond. Finally, there is also a nude beach resort to the south specially catered for naturist holidays. If you are looking for more nude beach holiday options, check out these 14 all-inclusive clothing optional vacation spots.