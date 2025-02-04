One Of France's Sunniest Cities On The Riviera Boasts Authentic Charm And Panoramic Coastal Views

Sanary-sur-Mer is built around a small but lovely port. The colorful boats floating in the water are "pointus" or "barquettes", traditional fishing boats of the Provence region. These heritage boats are no longer used in fishing but are preserved as floating monuments to the region's maritime traditions.

From the port, the beating heart of Sanary-sur-Mer lies in its market. The daily market is packed with local produce, cheese, and other food. For fish, don't shop on Monday. The seafood market is only open from Tuesday to Sunday. On Wednesday, the market expands into the port to include household linens, kitchen items, clothing, and local crafts. Markets open early, usually around 8:30 in the morning and stalls start to close at 1 p.m. If you're a late riser, don't worry. During the summer, Sanary-sur-Mer has a lively night market for arts and crafts that stretches long into the evening.

Beyond the market, wander the alleyways to peek into the local shops and visit historical sites. The fortified Tower of Sanary has a commanding view of the port but only allows 15 people up at a time. The Romanesque Church of Saint Nazarie is also worth a visit, especially for concerts featuring its historic organ. The beach is another reason many people come to Sanary-sur-Mer. Sun-seekers head to Plage Dorée or Golden Beach, the largest with bathroom facilities and restaurants. There are also smaller beaches including the clear waters of La Gorgette and the pebbly beach cove of Bay of Cousse.