This Pink-Hued French Paradise With Charming Canals Is A Calmer Alternative To Paris

Trade "La Ville en Rose" for "La Ville Rose" in one of France's largest southern cities. Far removed from both the throngs of tourists and giant, honking roundabouts of Paris, Toulouse is a decidedly more peaceful French respite. High fashion, cold attitudes, and the often dreary weather fade away to a more laid-back approach to life, sunny southern skies, and grand boulevards to rival the French capital as you make your way by plane or, more preferably, by train south.

Advertisement

If you've ever felt overwhelmed by Paris' cold shoulder, a trip to rosy Toulouse might be just what the doctor ordered. This vibrant college town oozes French charm as the languid Garonne River lazily snakes its way through the center of town. But there are also sleepy canals to stroll and picnic along, from the tree-lined Canal du Midi to the Canal du Brienne, which links the city's main waterways. From UNESCO World Heritage Sites to dreamy day trips and a feast of traditional eats to uncover, Toulouse is a hidden gem that is perfect for those looking for a good Paris alternative. The city is even the biggest hub for aerospace in all of Europe.

Get ready to swap your Paris Brest for Paris Toulouse, your Basilique du Sacré-Coeur for Basilique Saint-Sernin, and your expert-preferred Parisian picnics in favor of lounging along the Garonne. Here's everything to know about visiting France's pretty-in-pink alternative to Paris.

Advertisement