This Pink-Hued French Paradise With Charming Canals Is A Calmer Alternative To Paris
Trade "La Ville en Rose" for "La Ville Rose" in one of France's largest southern cities. Far removed from both the throngs of tourists and giant, honking roundabouts of Paris, Toulouse is a decidedly more peaceful French respite. High fashion, cold attitudes, and the often dreary weather fade away to a more laid-back approach to life, sunny southern skies, and grand boulevards to rival the French capital as you make your way by plane or, more preferably, by train south.
If you've ever felt overwhelmed by Paris' cold shoulder, a trip to rosy Toulouse might be just what the doctor ordered. This vibrant college town oozes French charm as the languid Garonne River lazily snakes its way through the center of town. But there are also sleepy canals to stroll and picnic along, from the tree-lined Canal du Midi to the Canal du Brienne, which links the city's main waterways. From UNESCO World Heritage Sites to dreamy day trips and a feast of traditional eats to uncover, Toulouse is a hidden gem that is perfect for those looking for a good Paris alternative. The city is even the biggest hub for aerospace in all of Europe.
Get ready to swap your Paris Brest for Paris Toulouse, your Basilique du Sacré-Coeur for Basilique Saint-Sernin, and your expert-preferred Parisian picnics in favor of lounging along the Garonne. Here's everything to know about visiting France's pretty-in-pink alternative to Paris.
What is so special about Toulouse?
Nicknamed the "Pink City," Toulouse earned its cheerful moniker because of its terracotta-hued bricks. Sourced from hills surrounding the city, this building material was introduced during the Roman Era and the rest is history. But sobriquets aside, the word Toulouse actually comes from its original Roman name, Tolosa. In fact, the city is steeped in history and was once the capital of the Visigothic empire.
Unlike Paris, which can be gray and dreary for much of the year, Toulouse is in the Occitanie region of France. Tucked between the Atlantic Ocean and Mediterranean Sea, the Pink City sees mild weather year-round. As with many French cities, cuisine is the name of the game and Toulouse has several foodie treats to indulge in. First up is cassoulet, a combination of white beans and various meats, including the famous Saucisse de Toulouse, and cooked in a cassole (hence the name). Possibly even more popular is the traditional French appetizer, foie gras, as it has been produced here for hundreds of years.
If you do happen to pop into a boulangerie in search of treats, make sure to order a "chocolatine," one of many essential French phrases you should know, but this one with a southern twist. No pain au chocolat here. Still trying to satiate your sweet tooth? Toulouse is renowned for its violet-flavored candies and pastries. The famous Candiflor has been dishing out candied violets for centuries.
How many days do you need in Toulouse?
With a fairly concentrated city center, Toulouse can easily be explored in about two days. Although you may want to alot for three or four depending on how many day trips you want to fit in. In those two days you should focus your efforts on visiting the city's UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the Basilica of St.-Sernin and the Canal du Midi. Discover more of the city's aerospace center at Cite de l'Espace or stroll the Jardins des Plantes with its museums and zoo.
If you happen to be visiting in the summer months, be on the lookout for the classic guinguettes. You've probably caught an idyllic glimpse in famous paintings like Renoir's Dejeuner de Canotiers. Head down to the Garonne River to take part in these outdoor terraces aglow with string lights.
Speaking of day tips, Toulouse has oodles to choose from. The nearby city of Albi, home to famed caricaturist Toulouse-Lautrec, and the Medieval city of Carcassonne are both just a stone's throw away. Connected to the rest of southern France by a vast network of railways, adventures like wine tasting in Bordeaux and navigating the hilltop town of Cordes-sur-Ciel are less than a few hours jaunt. No matter what you decide to do in La Ville Rose, Paris Syndrome will be firmly in the rearview mirror.