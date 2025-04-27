The UK Is Welcoming A Blockbuster-Worthy Theme Park Right By London That Will Rival Europe's Best

The United Kingdom is expected to welcome the continent's first Universal Studios theme park to the Bedfordshire region, 55 miles north of London, in 2031. If it's anything like the Universal Studios parks in Florida, the U.K. is in for a blockbuster-themed treat that will rival the highest-rated theme parks in Europe. It is expected to be one of the continent's biggest and most technologically advanced entertainment centers.

In December 2023, Comcast, which owns NBCUniversal and Sky, purchased 500 acres of land previously owned by a leading brick manufacturer. Since then, plans have been put forward for the construction of a new Universal Studios theme park. A press release published on April 9, 2025, confirmed that Universal Studios, the U.K. government, and local councils had reached an agreement and that construction for the park would begin in 2026. According to the press release, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed his excitement in the project, stating, "Today we closed the deal on a multi-billion-pound investment that will see Bedford home to one of the biggest entertainment parks in Europe, firmly putting the county on the global stage."

Universal Studios is known for curating blockbuster-worthy themed lands based on its most famous movie franchises. Its unique offering includes blending Hollywood magic with theme park rides, allowing visitors to step into the imaginative worlds of their favorite films. Using a combination of themed food, costumes, and virtual reality experiences, Universal Studios ranks as an industry leader in immersive storytelling.