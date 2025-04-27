Puglia's Hidden Gem Is A Medieval Town With Charming Squares And Streets Tucked In The Italian Mountains

From its perch in Puglia's Gargano region, the medieval town of Monte Sant'Angelo is announced by rows of whitewashed houses tracing the slope of the hillside it's nestled upon. One of the little-known towns exuding old-world charm along Italy's coast, Monte Sant'Angelo's main attraction is the Sanctuary of San Michele, a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2011. It dates back to the 5th century, when the holy apparitions of Saint Michael the Archangel were said to have occurred in the town's cave.

While the Sanctuary attracts its fair share of devotees and tourists, there is much more to Monte Sant'Angelo. The historic 9th-century castle, a medieval town center with its cobblestone streets and stairways, stunning views of the Gulf of Manfredonia, and the overall atmosphere of this centuries-old town can seemingly transport you back in time, provided that you're visiting during the quieter and cooler months of April to June, away from the throngs of summer tourists.

Italian airline Neos Air announced its first direct flight route from New York to Puglia via the Bari Karol Wojtyla Airport, making travel around the Gargano region easier than ever for Americans. From Bari, a port city famous for fresh homemade pasta, it's a two-hour drive to Monte Sant'Angelo. From Foggia, which can be reached by airport or the high-speed Frecciargento train, Monte Sant'Angelo is under an hour by car or an hour and a half away by the SITA bus line. The drive to Monte Sant'Angelo is not for the fainthearted, though: Be prepared for a steep ascent and hairpin turns, though the views from your car window will be undeniably magnificent.