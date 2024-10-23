Experience Old World Charm In A Modern Resort At This Little-Known Town On Italy's Coast

The town of Vieste sits in Gargano National Park in Puglia, and it's an enchanting blend of ancient history and modern allure that is one of Italy's most overlooked destinations. With a population of just over 13,000, Vieste boasts a distinctive "centro storico", or historic center, perched on a headland overlooking the sea. Its origins date back to at least 500 B.C., as evidenced by the remains of pre-Roman megalithic walls, and is a popular destination throughout the year for those seeking history and seaside charm.

In recent decades, Vieste has transformed into a thriving tourist destination; the area has seen a rise in hotels, camp sites, and holiday destinations and a booming era of tourism. Now, Vieste stands as a smart, well-kept, and relatively upmarket place popular with both Italian and foreign visitors. The combination of sightseeing, Italian weather, coastal beauty, and comfortable amenities makes it an attractive destination year-round.

That being said, we recommend visiting during the milder months of April and October, when you can enjoy outdoor activities without the hustle and bustle of too many tourists while still enjoying the benefits of comfortable climate conditions for exploring the town and coastline. For those looking for a warmer escape, June through to August is the best time to swim in the sea, but these months do attract larger crowds and higher prices.

