Right Outside Raleigh Is An Underrated North Carolina Town With Walkable Urban Spaces And Trendy Eateries
Every year, thousands of people head to North Carolina's natural attractions like the Blue Ridge Parkway, which connects two spectacular national parks: Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Shenandoah National Park. Those who prefer beaches to mountains flock to the Outer Banks, Cape Hatteras National Seashore, or "America's Favorite Town" –- a small, beachy getaway. As for population centers, the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains are home to two noteworthy cities: Asheville, whose most famous attraction is the Biltmore Estate, and family-friendly Hendersonville, known for quirky museums and a friendly vibe.
Then there's the Research Triangle, so called because three cities are magnets for education, business, and the arts with research universities, the tech industry, and cultural institutions. The three cities are Durham, Chapel Hill, and Raleigh, with its thriving art scene. A mere 17-minute drive from Raleigh is Cary, which Money Magazine named as one of the best small cities in America. With an estimated population of 191,000, according Cary's website, the city is a safe, green, and desirable place to live and visit. Sophisticated with a 53,000-acre size, Cary has residents representing 60 nationalities, walkable urban spaces, and trendy eateries. Combining small-town charm with modern urban appeal, Cary's food scene, craft breweries, and shops contribute to its charms, as do cultural attractions like an arts center and theater. In addition, the newly opened Downtown Cary Park is a lively hub with event spaces, a dog park, public art, playgrounds, and an elevated skywalk.
Food, drink, and where to stay in Cary, NC
A highlight of Cary's foodie scene is Herons at The Umstead Hotel and Spa, a Forbes Five-Star fine-dining restaurant serving farm-to-table cuisine. Don't let the name Hank's Downtown Dive fool you –- it's a trendy hangout spot with a small menu of dishes like oysters and ribeye, as well as craft cocktails. Stop by the Saturday Cary Downtown Farmers Market for locally made baked goods, handmade crafts, and art. Also explore a mixed-use development full of stores, restaurants, and attractions at Fenton. Its offerings include M Sushi and CRU Food and Wine Bar as well as a rooftop bar, a movie theater, and seasonal events like live music and ice skating. If beer is more your style, try the craft brews at Bond Brothers Beer Co., which has a terrific assortment of sours, lagers, and ales.
The top place to stay in Cary is The Umstead Hotel and Spa, an elegant property perhaps best known for its destination restaurant. The only Forbes Five-Star Hotel in the state, it has an outdoor pool and a spa with a sauna, steam room, whirlpool, and fitness studio, plus facials and massages. It has an enviable art collection you can see in a dedicated gallery, as well as throughout the property, featuring works by both local and nationally known artists like Dale Chihuly. Rates begin in the $400 range. In a lower price range, on Columbus Avenue there are two Hiltons and a Hampton Inn for about $100 per night.
Culture and nature in Cary, NC
Cary has several cultural hubs with special features. Catch a concert or film at the outdoor lakeside Koka Booth Amphitheatre or an art exhibit at the Cary Arts Center, a landmark building that was once the town's high school. The Art Deco Cary Theater is a beautiful venue that screens independent films and classic movies and also hosts live performances. A restored 19th-century hotel, the Page-Walker Arts and History Center, adds museum exhibits and guided history tours to its list of cultural offerings. These buildings reflect the care that Cary has taken to preserve its character and history, rewarded with a Downtown Cary National Register Historic District designation covering 18 acres. The district's period of historical significance spans from 1890 to 1945, a span that highlights Cary's development as a railroad village and educational center.
Downtown Cary Park is a newly opened, 7-acre park featuring an elevated Skywalk, a dog park, fire pits, and children's play areas. USA Today voted one playground, The Nest, as one of America's best public playgrounds for its structures for different ages, its creativity, and a splash pad. Cary has more than 80 miles of greenways and biking trails, offering beautiful routes for walking, jogging, or cycling. Outdoor enthusiasts can explore Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve, which has trails and an educational nature center; Fred G. Bond Metro Park, where people rent boats and fish on the lake, hike, or try the ropes course; and Lake Crabtree County Park, ideal for kayaking, canoeing, fishing, and hiking wooded trails.