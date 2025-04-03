Right Outside Raleigh Is An Underrated North Carolina Town With Walkable Urban Spaces And Trendy Eateries

Every year, thousands of people head to North Carolina's natural attractions like the Blue Ridge Parkway, which connects two spectacular national parks: Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Shenandoah National Park. Those who prefer beaches to mountains flock to the Outer Banks, Cape Hatteras National Seashore, or "America's Favorite Town" –- a small, beachy getaway. As for population centers, the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains are home to two noteworthy cities: Asheville, whose most famous attraction is the Biltmore Estate, and family-friendly Hendersonville, known for quirky museums and a friendly vibe.

Then there's the Research Triangle, so called because three cities are magnets for education, business, and the arts with research universities, the tech industry, and cultural institutions. The three cities are Durham, Chapel Hill, and Raleigh, with its thriving art scene. A mere 17-minute drive from Raleigh is Cary, which Money Magazine named as one of the best small cities in America. With an estimated population of 191,000, according Cary's website, the city is a safe, green, and desirable place to live and visit. Sophisticated with a 53,000-acre size, Cary has residents representing 60 nationalities, walkable urban spaces, and trendy eateries. Combining small-town charm with modern urban appeal, Cary's food scene, craft breweries, and shops contribute to its charms, as do cultural attractions like an arts center and theater. In addition, the newly opened Downtown Cary Park is a lively hub with event spaces, a dog park, public art, playgrounds, and an elevated skywalk.