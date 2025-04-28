America's First Artificial Lagoon Is A Southern Resort-Style Slice Of The Tropics With Endless Beachy Fun
Florida's natural landscape boasts some of America's most beautiful coastlines. There are celebrated seaside escapes in popular places such as Miami and beaches in under-the-radar spots for a relaxing vacation in Indian Shores. For these reasons, it's easy to see why it may not be first on your to-do list to go to artificial bodies of water, even one of the traveler-recommended water parks in Orlando.
However, 40 minutes north of Tampa on Florida's West Coast is a hidden gem relaxation haven in Wesley Chapel: Epperson Lagoon. It whisks you away from your basic Sunshine State attractions and introduces you to a new way to unwind in an epic, retreat-like amusement center near an artificial beachy paradise. The 7-acre lagoon (which is smaller than America's largest artificial lagoon in another part of Florida) is the perfect mix of chill and thrill, with floating cabanas for rent and an inflatable water park where you can challenge your friends in an obstacle course. You can kayak here, too, for a leisurely middle ground. The lagoon is not just a park, but a community-style neighborhood offering residents resort-style amenities right in their backyard; if you're a tourist who constantly asks themselves "should I move here," at Epperson, you actually can!
Epperson Lagoon has something for everyone
Epperson Lagoon is the perfect place for large groups with different interest or small gatherings with the same goal in mind. From action-packed activities to peaceful lounging and even an entertainment hub, you can't go wrong bringing anyone here. Guests who've been agree; with over 3,700 Google Reviews, the splash center has a 4.1-star rating.
If you feel daring, turn to your right upon entering, get in line, and glide down the large inflatable slide. Then, swim out to your buddies and bounce around the floating obstacle course... but watch out for the kayakers! At Epperson Lagoon, visitors can paddle around outside the swim zone. When you're ready to dry off, head back to shore, grab a volleyball, and get your spike on in the beach volleyball area. It wouldn't be a lagoon in the Tampa area without a nod to Gasparilla Island; there's a small platform in the middle of the water named after the famed area with lounge chairs and umbrellas to provide shade from the sun. To the right of the island, there's a bar where you can get refreshments. On the other side, you can explore the sandbar and Cabana Cove, where you can get the unique experience of renting an inflated cabana on the water. Finally, an exclusive private bar and lounge-chair service level up your exciting day as you kick back in tropical bliss.
Become a homeowner at Epperson
Metro Development Group has turned the artificial water venue into a mere amenity for homeowners living directly across the street. Yes, you read that right: You can have a massive waterpark in your backyard to visit whenever it's open. Epperson is stationed at the front of the massive neighborhood, and on the inside, it's the gift that keeps on giving.
The homes range from $300,000 to $1 million-plus, so it's in line with the country's national average (via Zillow) with options for those who want a larger property. Inside the neighborhood, residents can enjoy the scenic views of King's Lake, which comes with a lakehouse and a park nearby. If you have a four-legged friend, take them to the dog park or walk miles with them on one of many trails. Families also receive tuition-free charter academies, making homeownership a tad more budget-friendly. The neighborhood exercises its green thumb with solar-powered streetlights, and to top it all off, the community is gated so you don't have to worry about the lagoon's guests. All that jazz, and suddenly the lagoon seems like mere background noise.