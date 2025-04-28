America's First Artificial Lagoon Is A Southern Resort-Style Slice Of The Tropics With Endless Beachy Fun

Florida's natural landscape boasts some of America's most beautiful coastlines. There are celebrated seaside escapes in popular places such as Miami and beaches in under-the-radar spots for a relaxing vacation in Indian Shores. For these reasons, it's easy to see why it may not be first on your to-do list to go to artificial bodies of water, even one of the traveler-recommended water parks in Orlando.

However, 40 minutes north of Tampa on Florida's West Coast is a hidden gem relaxation haven in Wesley Chapel: Epperson Lagoon. It whisks you away from your basic Sunshine State attractions and introduces you to a new way to unwind in an epic, retreat-like amusement center near an artificial beachy paradise. The 7-acre lagoon (which is smaller than America's largest artificial lagoon in another part of Florida) is the perfect mix of chill and thrill, with floating cabanas for rent and an inflatable water park where you can challenge your friends in an obstacle course. You can kayak here, too, for a leisurely middle ground. The lagoon is not just a park, but a community-style neighborhood offering residents resort-style amenities right in their backyard; if you're a tourist who constantly asks themselves "should I move here," at Epperson, you actually can!