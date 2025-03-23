Louisiana's Underrated 'Petit Paris' Is A Charming Destination Full Of Culture, History, And Bayou Charm
Louisiana stands apart from any other state, a unique blend of French, Spanish, African, and Caribbean influences shaped by its waterways and wilderness. From the lively French Quarter of New Orleans, where the historic Napoleon House resides, to the state's renowned Mardi Gras celebrations, Louisiana's culture is deeply tied to its past. Just a short drive southeast of Lafayette, Saint Martinville is one of the state's most historically significant and yet underrated small towns. Once known as "Petit Paris," this town has been a thriving Cajun cultural center starting in the 1700s, home to French settlers who brought their language, architecture, and traditions. Walking through Saint Martinville today, you'll find classic double-gallery houses, a historic Catholic church, monuments honoring Acadian heritage, and festivals that bring the town's past to life.
Saint Martinville sits along the Bayou Teche, a National Scenic Byway, with its slow-moving waters weaving through town under towering cypress trees. Just west of town you'll find the Atchafalaya Basin, America's largest swamp, stretching across nearly 1 million acres. Despite feeling like a world away, Saint Martinville is easy to reach. The closest airport is Lafayette Regional Airport, just over 15 miles away. From there, it's about a 25-minute drive down LA-96. Visitors flying into New Orleans can reach Saint Martinville in a bit over two hours by car.
Saint Martinville, the Acadian refuge that became Louisiana's Little Paris
Long before French settlers arrived, the lands around Saint Martinville were home to Native American hunting camps. The town's modern story began in 1765, when Acadians — French-speaking exiles from present-day Nova Scotia — settled along the bayou and laid the foundation for what became Cajun culture. They founded Saint Martin de Tours Catholic Church, one of the oldest Catholic churches in the U.S., which still stands today after being reconstructed in 1836. Later, in the 1800s, French aristocrats fleeing the French Revolution arrived, bringing European refinement, hotels, and even a theater — earning Saint Martinville the nickname "Petit Paris."
One of the most famous stories tied to Saint Martinville is the tale of Evangeline, a fictional Acadian woman separated from her lover during exile from Canada. The story was immortalized in Henry Wadsworth Longfellow's epic poem "Evangeline." Today, visitors can explore sites around Saint Martinville dedicated to this legend, including the Longfellow-Evangeline State Historic Site, where a reconstructed Acadian farmstead stands on a former plantation, acknowledging both Acadian history and the region's ties to slavery. The site is open daily, with admission at just $4 per person (as of this writing).
Saint Martinville keeps its heritage alive through a vibrant calendar of festivals. Every March, the Acadian Memorial Heritage Festival celebrates Cajun music with dance lessons, Longfellow readings, and classic Cajun food like jambalaya and gumbo. In the fall, the Kiwanis Club Pepper Festival spices things up with a pepper eating contest, arts and crafts, and live music. As winter approaches, the St. Lucy Festival of Lights brings a festive glow to town with a children's parade, Cajun tunes, and outdoor movie screenings.
Where to explore and stay in Saint Martinville's bayou
For outdoor enthusiasts, Saint Martinville is a gateway to Louisiana's iconic bayous and swamps. The Bayou Teche Paddle Trail, a 135-mile waterway, passes right alongside town, offering countless opportunities for kayaking and canoeing. Several rental shops nearby provide everything needed for a peaceful paddle among cypress trees draped in Spanish moss. The Atchafalaya Basin is a 30-minute drive away, with swamp tours that take visitors deep into one of the most biodiverse wetlands in the country. Another must-see is Lake Martin, just 20 minutes from the town center. It's a breathtaking bird watching destination, as a nesting site for many water birds, but it's also one lake to avoid swimming in, as it's full of alligators.
Saint Martinville offers some of the most unique stays in Louisiana. One of the most memorable is a former church converted into a short-term rental (available on Airbnb), complete with stained glass windows and a kitchen set inside the old chancel. For a waterfront experience, Cypress Cove Landing offers fully equipped houseboats starting at $150 per night, letting visitors wake up to the peaceful sights and sounds of the bayou. Those looking for a classic Southern stay can book a room at Bienvenue House Bed and Breakfast, a five-star rated guesthouse on Tripadvisor housed in a historic double-gallery home.