Louisiana's Underrated 'Petit Paris' Is A Charming Destination Full Of Culture, History, And Bayou Charm

Long before French settlers arrived, the lands around Saint Martinville were home to Native American hunting camps. The town's modern story began in 1765, when Acadians — French-speaking exiles from present-day Nova Scotia — settled along the bayou and laid the foundation for what became Cajun culture. They founded Saint Martin de Tours Catholic Church, one of the oldest Catholic churches in the U.S., which still stands today after being reconstructed in 1836. Later, in the 1800s, French aristocrats fleeing the French Revolution arrived, bringing European refinement, hotels, and even a theater — earning Saint Martinville the nickname "Petit Paris."

One of the most famous stories tied to Saint Martinville is the tale of Evangeline, a fictional Acadian woman separated from her lover during exile from Canada. The story was immortalized in Henry Wadsworth Longfellow's epic poem "Evangeline." Today, visitors can explore sites around Saint Martinville dedicated to this legend, including the Longfellow-Evangeline State Historic Site, where a reconstructed Acadian farmstead stands on a former plantation, acknowledging both Acadian history and the region's ties to slavery. The site is open daily, with admission at just $4 per person (as of this writing).

Saint Martinville keeps its heritage alive through a vibrant calendar of festivals. Every March, the Acadian Memorial Heritage Festival celebrates Cajun music with dance lessons, Longfellow readings, and classic Cajun food like jambalaya and gumbo. In the fall, the Kiwanis Club Pepper Festival spices things up with a pepper eating contest, arts and crafts, and live music. As winter approaches, the St. Lucy Festival of Lights brings a festive glow to town with a children's parade, Cajun tunes, and outdoor movie screenings.