One Of Europe's Least-Friendly Tourist Destinations Will Make You Rethink Your Trip (And It's Not Paris)

Europe's top tourist destinations are, by and large, fantastic places to visit. Filled with stunning architecture, old-world charm, and enough gourmet cooking to have you salivating from morning to night, exploring the biggest and most popular cities in Europe is a must for any traveler. However, some of Europe's biggest cities often also suffer from a reputation for being unwelcoming and unfriendly.

Complex and difficult relations between tourists and locals aren't a new phenomenon, and it is hardly unique to European destinations. Tourist spots around the world struggle to find a balance between the benefits and downsides of tourism. But there is a particular aloofness and coldness that can exist in European cities that is sometimes just a part of the culture. And while Paris and London are often described as the hardest places to break the ice with locals, when it comes to unfriendliness, Brussels, Belgium is almost impossible to beat.

Belgium is the best-kept secret in Europe, according to travel expert Rick Steves, and Brussels certainly has its charms. It is the gateway to both Belgium and the Netherlands, the busiest railway station in the country, acting as a hub for new European sleeper routes as well as trains from the UK, Germany, and France. It is filled with gorgeous architecture, from the Baroque grandeur of the Grand Place to the Art Nouveau beauty of Victor Horta's masterpieces. It boasts some of the best art galleries and museums in Europe, and Belgian beer is famous the world over. And yet, the chilly welcome that many receive makes plenty of tourists rethink their trip, and loads of travelers use Brussels as nothing more than somewhere to change planes or trains.