Swap Napa Valley Wines For Unmatched Cider, Whiskey, And Rum In This Lesser-Known California Town

Though Napa Valley holds attention with its endless vineyards and world-class wines, a different Northern California experience can be discovered eastward, where the Sierra Nevada foothills cradle El Dorado Hills. This is a community rich with Gold Rush history and a burgeoning craft beverage scene. This town, located about 100 miles from Napa, presents a regional character all its own. Here, you can discover a growing collection of producers focused on hard cider, whiskey, and rum, joined by local breweries. It's a setting where suburban life blends with the distinct appeal of Gold Country land near Folsom Lake.

Imagine the area changing from the rolling ground near the Sacramento Valley into the more inclined, wooded hills defining the area where gold fever took hold. This environment supports a group of makers separate from Napa's wine dominance and family-owned vineyards. Inside El Dorado Hills, Dry Diggings Distillery produces spirits like bourbon, rye, gin, and rum, nodding to the area's past. Just down the road, New Alchemy Distilling makes gin, a particular vodka created from local wine grapes, and aquavit, contributing another facet to the local spirits selection. This cluster of distilleries establishes a clear contrast to Napa Valley, but there are still some magical, fairytale-inspired wineries that should certainly be on your list.

In terms of breweries and cideries, Mraz Brewing Company holds recognition for its Belgian- and American-style ales. Boring Rose Brewing Co. makes its home in the El Dorado Hills Town Center, presenting another destination for beer lovers. Traveling a short distance east brings you to the Apple Hill region, known for its abundant orchards that supply many cider operations. Places like North Canyon Cider Company, Rainbow Orchards, and Hidden Star Orchards represent part of a distinct hard cider pathway, standing apart from the wine routes common further west.