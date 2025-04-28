Swap Napa Valley Wines For Unmatched Cider, Whiskey, And Rum In This Lesser-Known California Town
Though Napa Valley holds attention with its endless vineyards and world-class wines, a different Northern California experience can be discovered eastward, where the Sierra Nevada foothills cradle El Dorado Hills. This is a community rich with Gold Rush history and a burgeoning craft beverage scene. This town, located about 100 miles from Napa, presents a regional character all its own. Here, you can discover a growing collection of producers focused on hard cider, whiskey, and rum, joined by local breweries. It's a setting where suburban life blends with the distinct appeal of Gold Country land near Folsom Lake.
Imagine the area changing from the rolling ground near the Sacramento Valley into the more inclined, wooded hills defining the area where gold fever took hold. This environment supports a group of makers separate from Napa's wine dominance and family-owned vineyards. Inside El Dorado Hills, Dry Diggings Distillery produces spirits like bourbon, rye, gin, and rum, nodding to the area's past. Just down the road, New Alchemy Distilling makes gin, a particular vodka created from local wine grapes, and aquavit, contributing another facet to the local spirits selection. This cluster of distilleries establishes a clear contrast to Napa Valley, but there are still some magical, fairytale-inspired wineries that should certainly be on your list.
In terms of breweries and cideries, Mraz Brewing Company holds recognition for its Belgian- and American-style ales. Boring Rose Brewing Co. makes its home in the El Dorado Hills Town Center, presenting another destination for beer lovers. Traveling a short distance east brings you to the Apple Hill region, known for its abundant orchards that supply many cider operations. Places like North Canyon Cider Company, Rainbow Orchards, and Hidden Star Orchards represent part of a distinct hard cider pathway, standing apart from the wine routes common further west.
History and other activities to do in El Dorado Hills
El Dorado Hills has many ways to enjoy the outdoors and connect with the area's past, moving away from the tasting rooms. Folsom Lake State Recreation Area shapes much of the community's western border, supplying wide areas for water fun like boating, swimming, and fishing. The nearby land features a broad system of trails good for hiking, biking, and horseback riding, allowing people to take in the natural environment of the lake and foothills. El Dorado Trail cuts through the county, showing paved sections near El Dorado Hills that are great for cycling or walking, connecting various communities.
Local parks furnish extra conveniences for residents and guests. The large (40 acres) El Dorado Hills Community Park, plus the trails along the New York Creek Nature Trail, have sports fields, playgrounds, picnic areas, and walking paths for public use. For anyone curious about the area's deep history, the town's location acts as a helpful starting point. Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park in Coloma, which is the very spot where the Gold Rush ignited, is just a quick drive away. The center of Placerville, with its preserved buildings, is another view into the region's early days.
Where to stay and eat in El Dorado Hills
Lodging selections in and near El Dorado Hills fit various preferences and spending plans. The Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites is an affordable option and stands right in the El Dorado Hills Town Center, placing guests near stores, eateries, and local attractions. You can also get a taste of history at the Historic Cary House Hotel. Close towns like Folsom and Cameron Park have well-known chain hotels, including Hampton Inn & Suites Folsom and Quality Inn & Suites Cameron Park Shingle Springs. For a visit mixing in some entertainment, Red Hawk Resort in Shingle Springs contains gaming areas, multiple eating spots, and hotel accommodations. More intimate stays can be found at Bed & Breakfast inns dotted across the county. Bella Vista Bed & Breakfast near Placerville is known for its stunning scenery, fashioning a calm escape. Lucinda's Country Inn, situated in the Fair Play wine district south of Placerville, furnishes another cozy lodging alternative.
The food scene, like other underrated California cities, reflects a delicious range. Eldo Chop House provides a traditional steakhouse setting, while Milestone Restaurant & Cocktail Bar puts a new interpretation on American comfort food classics. Vacanza Romana makes Italian meals in the center of town, and Selland's Market-Cafe, which is a local chain, functions as a neighborhood spot. Pubs like 36 Handles Public House and Brickyard Counter & Bar match their food lists with broad craft beer choices, showing the local fondness for brews.