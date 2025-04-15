Southern California Wine Country Hides This Underrated City With Casual Vibes And Delicious Dining
The bucolic Temecula Valley welcomes travelers who come to visit some of the Golden State's most underrated vineyards. Known as Southern California Wine Country, this grape-growing region is a lot like Tuscany. Nevertheless, out-of-towners should venture beyond the wineries and explore the city of Temecula. Located just over an hour away from San Diego, this underappreciated gem exudes casual vibes, prioritizes slow living, and, most notably, good food. Temecula features a flourishing culinary scene that will excite seasoned foodies and everyone in between. To experience some of the city's most delicious dining offerings, you'll want to go to Old Town Temecula.
Dating back to the 1800s, this historic district resembles a movie set and is home to an array of spectacular eateries. This includes The Goat and Vine, which is ranked as one of the best restaurants in Temecula on Tripadvisor. This spot specializes in stone hearth pizzas, with selections like hatch chile honey chicken and jalapeño lime carnitas, all made from scratch. There's also 1909 Temecula. Serving brunch, lunch, and dinner in a historic structure, diners can feast on eclectic menu items such as ceviche, a bison burger, and yellow curry tofu.
Of course, you can't forget the drinks. 1909 Temecula offers sangria, bloody Marys, and even mimosa slushies. With 4.5 stars on Google and a chic industrial ambiance, it's a must-try. Another unique place is the viral Swing Inn Cafe & BBQ, owned by actor Dean Norris. Dishing up smoked meats like brisket and pulled pork, as well as classic breakfast fare, this old-school joint has been around since 1927. However, there are additional noteworthy local businesses to be found in Old Town Temecula.
Dining, shopping, and exploring in Old Town Temecula, California
There's a reason why Old Town Temecula is listed as Temecula's top attraction on Tripadvisor. Of course, there's the outstanding cuisine offerings. One more place that should be on your radar is Small Barn. This breathtaking modern eatery serves brunch and dinner with dishes like seared scallops and charcuterie. "Great vibey atmosphere. Super yummy food," wrote an individual on Google. Closed Mondays, reservations are encouraged and can be made online.
Beyond this, Old Town Temecula has plenty of charming stores you'll want to check out during your time here. This is especially true if you're a food lover who enjoys cooking. Indeed, eating is only part of the fun in this delightful city. Stop by Temecula Olive Oil Company for a tasting or to peruse everything from locally made turmeric ginger to fresh blood orange olive oil. At Old Town Spice & Tea Merchants, you can take a small taste of Temecula home with you. You'll discover exotic seasoning blends, salts, and dry soup mixes.
Longing for dessert? Old Town Sweet Shop has everything from chocolate-covered strawberries to bulk candy and a whole lot of nostalgia. You'll also come across antique stores, coffee shops, a romance bookstore, and more in Old Town Temecula. Spare a moment to pop into the kid-friendly Temecula Valley Museum, where you can familiarize yourself with the city's past. "This must be Temecula's best kept secret! From the minute we walked in we knew we were in for a treat," reads a review on Yelp. Closed Mondays, admission is a suggested donation of $5.
Plan your foodie adventure to Temecula, California
Temecula is a popular day trip and weekend getaway destination for Southern California residents who want to eat well and unwind. Note that Los Angeles is only two hours away. That said, it should not be a problem finding parking in the city, including in Old Town Temecula, where public lots are available. Coming from out of town? The nearest airport, the Ontario International Airport (ONT), is about an hour away.
If you're looking to stay near Old Town Temecula, there are several chain hotels to choose from. The three-star Hampton Inn & Suites Temecula has a 4.5 rating on Tripadvisor and counts free parking, breakfast, and Wi-Fi among its amenities. And yes, there is a pool. Depending on the time of year, you can book a room for under $200 a night but prices do tend to surge in the summer, the city's busiest season. Keep in mind that the temperatures can be sweltering in the summertime and reach well over 90 degrees Fahrenheit. If you prefer lower temperatures and lower accommodation prices, plan a winter or shoulder season visit.
In addition to Old Town Temecula, another activity you can enjoy in this suburban city is shopping at the local mall, Promenade Temecula. Likewise, Temecula is where you'll find Pechanga Resort Casino. Try your luck at the slot machines or watch a show; live performances are held often. Of course, you can always head into wine country for a vino or a hot air balloon ride from California Dreamin'. Searching for something else to add to your itinerary? Read about the Temecula wine region lake with endless outdoor recreation.