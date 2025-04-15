Southern California Wine Country Hides This Underrated City With Casual Vibes And Delicious Dining

The bucolic Temecula Valley welcomes travelers who come to visit some of the Golden State's most underrated vineyards. Known as Southern California Wine Country, this grape-growing region is a lot like Tuscany. Nevertheless, out-of-towners should venture beyond the wineries and explore the city of Temecula. Located just over an hour away from San Diego, this underappreciated gem exudes casual vibes, prioritizes slow living, and, most notably, good food. Temecula features a flourishing culinary scene that will excite seasoned foodies and everyone in between. To experience some of the city's most delicious dining offerings, you'll want to go to Old Town Temecula.

Dating back to the 1800s, this historic district resembles a movie set and is home to an array of spectacular eateries. This includes The Goat and Vine, which is ranked as one of the best restaurants in Temecula on Tripadvisor. This spot specializes in stone hearth pizzas, with selections like hatch chile honey chicken and jalapeño lime carnitas, all made from scratch. There's also 1909 Temecula. Serving brunch, lunch, and dinner in a historic structure, diners can feast on eclectic menu items such as ceviche, a bison burger, and yellow curry tofu.

Of course, you can't forget the drinks. 1909 Temecula offers sangria, bloody Marys, and even mimosa slushies. With 4.5 stars on Google and a chic industrial ambiance, it's a must-try. Another unique place is the viral Swing Inn Cafe & BBQ, owned by actor Dean Norris. Dishing up smoked meats like brisket and pulled pork, as well as classic breakfast fare, this old-school joint has been around since 1927. However, there are additional noteworthy local businesses to be found in Old Town Temecula.