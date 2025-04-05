A Magical, Fairytale-Inspired Winery In California Offers Enchanting Wines Beneath An Ancient Olive Tree
If sipping a sparkling glass of delicious, hand-crafted wine in a fairytale setting surrounded by English gardens and ancient trees sounds like a dream come true, there's a hidden gem winery in Southern California you simply must visit. Tucked into the tapestry of picturesque hills in the Temecula Valley — an underrated wine region that's comparable to Tuscany — Briar Rose Winery is as enchanting as its name suggests, characterized by storybook-style decor and a lush English garden setting.
Situated about 90 miles south of Los Angeles, and 60 miles north of San Diego — California's oldest city with vibrant streets and tasty food — its drivable distance makes it the perfect day trip destination to escape from the urban bustle. Step into a wonderland of tranquil sipping spots, including cottage-side picnic tables and a charming tasting room with Old World decor. With fairytale artifacts plucked directly from Disneyland, and an impressive selection of premium reds, whites, and blends, it might just be the happiest place on earth.
Whimsy meets wine at Briar Rose Winery
The main charm of Briar Rose Winery is its fairytale atmosphere. The property's most enchanting feature is a life-size replica of Snow White's cottage, which was built by 1950s Disneyland designer Beldon Fields who constructed the cottage as a gift to his wife in the 1970s. Nestled inside the cozy cottage is Briar Rose's tasting room, where guests are greeted by an idyllic stone fireplace ornamented with a portrait of the Evil Queen from Snow White, and showcases with gleaming Disney memorabilia. Beyond the cottage, there are various Disney artifacts sprinkled throughout the grounds. Lanterns from the beloved Haunted Mansion ride dangle from branches, tiles from Mister Toad's Wild Ride comprise walking paths and garden gnomes rest under the shade of one of California's oldest olive trees. With plenty of whimsical nuggets to discover, there are endless fairytale photo opportunities on the property, and it isn't out of the ordinary to see models in princess gowns striking poses amidst the winery's magical backdrop.
Mixing whimsy with wine, the family-owned locale offers curated wine tastings available by reservation only, Friday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sample robust reds like cabernet sauvignon, sweet whites like riesling, and innovative blends like the Talking Frog wine lager, a handcrafted mix of viognier and hefeweizen. Add even more magic to your experience by booking a Luxury Picnic Package, a two-hour experience that features gourmet charcuterie, enchanting table decor, and crystal goblets of delicious wine. While you're in the area, visit this picturesque lake hidden in California's unsung Temecula wine region for endless outdoor recreation.