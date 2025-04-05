A Magical, Fairytale-Inspired Winery In California Offers Enchanting Wines Beneath An Ancient Olive Tree

The main charm of Briar Rose Winery is its fairytale atmosphere. The property's most enchanting feature is a life-size replica of Snow White's cottage, which was built by 1950s Disneyland designer Beldon Fields who constructed the cottage as a gift to his wife in the 1970s. Nestled inside the cozy cottage is Briar Rose's tasting room, where guests are greeted by an idyllic stone fireplace ornamented with a portrait of the Evil Queen from Snow White, and showcases with gleaming Disney memorabilia. Beyond the cottage, there are various Disney artifacts sprinkled throughout the grounds. Lanterns from the beloved Haunted Mansion ride dangle from branches, tiles from Mister Toad's Wild Ride comprise walking paths and garden gnomes rest under the shade of one of California's oldest olive trees. With plenty of whimsical nuggets to discover, there are endless fairytale photo opportunities on the property, and it isn't out of the ordinary to see models in princess gowns striking poses amidst the winery's magical backdrop.

Mixing whimsy with wine, the family-owned locale offers curated wine tastings available by reservation only, Friday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sample robust reds like cabernet sauvignon, sweet whites like riesling, and innovative blends like the Talking Frog wine lager, a handcrafted mix of viognier and hefeweizen. Add even more magic to your experience by booking a Luxury Picnic Package, a two-hour experience that features gourmet charcuterie, enchanting table decor, and crystal goblets of delicious wine. While you're in the area, visit this picturesque lake hidden in California's unsung Temecula wine region for endless outdoor recreation.