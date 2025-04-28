A Charming Lakeside City In Oklahoma Is An Underrated Haven For Campers, Hikers, And Outdoor Lovers

Before Oklahoma became one of the 50 states, it was tribal land for the Comanche, Kiowa, and Apache. The city of Waurika was incorporated in 1903 when the reservations were opened to settlers. Waurika's name comes from the American Indian language, which means "clear water." Indeed, Waurika lives up to its meaning, with a large body of "clear water" — Waurika Lake — located just a few miles away.

While it doesn't match the size of Oklahoma's scenic Eufaula Lake (the Sooner State's largest body of water), Waurika Lake does provide nearly 80 miles of shoreline. This underrated haven for nature lovers is located about 100 miles south of Oklahoma City and about the same distance from Fort Worth, Texas.

The lakeside paradise of Waurika houses just under 2,000 residents as of 2025. This small city boasts equal parts natural scenery and man-made architectural gems from yesteryear. Charming yet dated buildings and homes can be seen throughout, with their wrap-around porches nodding to a bygone era. In fact, the current post office and youth agriculture building in Waurika date back to 1937 and 1938, respectively.