A Charming Lakeside City In Oklahoma Is An Underrated Haven For Campers, Hikers, And Outdoor Lovers
Before Oklahoma became one of the 50 states, it was tribal land for the Comanche, Kiowa, and Apache. The city of Waurika was incorporated in 1903 when the reservations were opened to settlers. Waurika's name comes from the American Indian language, which means "clear water." Indeed, Waurika lives up to its meaning, with a large body of "clear water" — Waurika Lake — located just a few miles away.
While it doesn't match the size of Oklahoma's scenic Eufaula Lake (the Sooner State's largest body of water), Waurika Lake does provide nearly 80 miles of shoreline. This underrated haven for nature lovers is located about 100 miles south of Oklahoma City and about the same distance from Fort Worth, Texas.
The lakeside paradise of Waurika houses just under 2,000 residents as of 2025. This small city boasts equal parts natural scenery and man-made architectural gems from yesteryear. Charming yet dated buildings and homes can be seen throughout, with their wrap-around porches nodding to a bygone era. In fact, the current post office and youth agriculture building in Waurika date back to 1937 and 1938, respectively.
The best outdoor activities in Waurika, Oklahoma
The city is a mecca for outdoor activities, with Waurika Lake and the surrounding nature being a large point of interest for visitors. With plenty of camping, hiking, boating, and fishing activities available, this small city could be considered one of America's best lake towns. The two campgrounds around Waurika Lake — Chisholm Trail Ridge and Kiowa Park I — house nearly 200 campsites altogether, all of which feature hookups for water and electricity.
Anglers will be delighted to know that bass, sunfish, crappie, and three species of catfish are plentiful in the waters of this Oklahoma lake. For the hunters, there are a variety of rabbits, turkeys, and deer within the wooded areas of Waurika.
For a peaceful hike or bike ride surrounded by Oklahoma's scenic landscapes, consider one of five color-coded hiking trails found within the Beaver Creek Nature Trails around Waurika Lake (the green trail comes in two routes). For a brisk, mile-long loop, stick with the blue trail, or meander longer on the orange loop. The trail lengths vary, ranging from under a mile to just over 3 miles. Choose a path that leads to historical sites, or let the kids enjoy an easy, child-friendly route. If you are planning on hitting a long trek alone, be sure to check out these safety tips to know before a solo hike.
Annual rattlesnake hunt and tips for your visit
An annual event that brings outdoor lovers and hunters to Waurika is the rattlesnake hunt, held on the second weekend in April. In 2025, the town hosted the 63rd Annual Rattlesnake Hunt. The four-day event provides the community and guests with plenty of family-friendly events, including a live band performing both weekend nights and a carnival for the kids (and kids at heart). Wristbands can be purchased, providing unlimited rides for that day.
Also, the Waurika Volunteer Fire Department operates a concessions trailer and beer wagon, providing classic carnival food and drink to keep your energy levels up. The town's butcher shop is there each day of the festival, and the snake pit is open on Thursday and Friday, at the time of this writing. On the last day of the rattlesnake hunt, the crowning of the Rattlesnake King and Queen takes place, followed by a raffle draw, and the carnival shutting down, marking the end of this unique event.
Oklahoma offers year-round outdoor activities such as hunting, camping, and lake boating trips, making the Sooner State ideal for a visit at any time. However, depending on your weather preferences, one season might take preference over another. Oklahoma is sunny about 235 days each year, with four distinct seasons. For outdoor activities, late spring, summer, and early fall are best. Winter lovers will enjoy frolicking in the cold and snow during the winter months (December to February) and watching the occasional dusting in March.