On The Shores Of Eufaula Lake Is A Cozy Oklahoma Town With Waterfront Activities, Scenic Strolls And Shops

The town of Eufaula and the lake itself were named after a tribe in the Creek Confederacy nation, and it was the lake that helped facilitate the town's development in the late 19th century. When the Canadian River was dammed in 1964, it further developed the lake's footprint as a fishing and water sports destination in an area of the country that is hungry for both. Today, Eufaula acts as the welcoming point for a variety of outdoor adventurers who visit Eufaula Lake and the nearby "Heaven in the Hills," aka Tenkiller State Park.

The popular saying, "Find your beach," can be brought to life when visiting Eufaula by venturing just a few miles north of town to Lake Eufaula State Park. The park has several trails that allow walking or mountain biking as they take you through the natural landscape that sits along the lake. Along the softer shorelines, there's a swimming area with a sandy beach that resembles a tropical island.

It's also home to numerous fishing spots, which are always a priority when visiting Oklahoma's scenic lakeside state parks. Fishing is taken so seriously in Eufaula that there's a heated deck for year-round action on the reel. While there are spots for tent and RV camping in the park, the most unique lodging option for parkgoers is in one of their three yurts. These spacious glamping tents have heat, air conditioning, bedding, and appliances, all of which bring a new level of comfort to lakeside camping.