On The Shores Of Eufaula Lake Is A Cozy Oklahoma Town With Waterfront Activities, Scenic Strolls And Shops
Traveling across America's heartland, you don't really expect to find bodies of water that are the size of Eufaula Lake. But while the Sooner State of Oklahoma is known as a hub for cowboy culture, college football fanatics, and larger developed cities like Oklahoma City and Tulsa, driving through the lake town of Eufaula shows a very different part of this region of the country. Just over an hour south from Tulsa International Airport and the heart of the trendy Tulsa metro area lies a town that was born out of the creation of the lake itself. The single biggest body of water in the state, Eufaula Lake sports over 80 miles of shoreline and has become a waterfront playground and tourist destination often discovered by road trippers making their way through America's heartland.
There are several ways to experience the charm and beauty of this town, whether you're exploring it by foot downtown or by taking in Eufaula Lake itself. Gaze out at the water along the shores at the State Park, or enjoy water activities by boat through the lake's array of adventurous waterways. In this small town, far away from the city crowds and noise, you'll find a peaceful oasis in Oklahoma that is becoming a lakeside destination for visitors to explore.
Exploring the waterways of this unique Oklahoma Lake Town
The town of Eufaula and the lake itself were named after a tribe in the Creek Confederacy nation, and it was the lake that helped facilitate the town's development in the late 19th century. When the Canadian River was dammed in 1964, it further developed the lake's footprint as a fishing and water sports destination in an area of the country that is hungry for both. Today, Eufaula acts as the welcoming point for a variety of outdoor adventurers who visit Eufaula Lake and the nearby "Heaven in the Hills," aka Tenkiller State Park.
The popular saying, "Find your beach," can be brought to life when visiting Eufaula by venturing just a few miles north of town to Lake Eufaula State Park. The park has several trails that allow walking or mountain biking as they take you through the natural landscape that sits along the lake. Along the softer shorelines, there's a swimming area with a sandy beach that resembles a tropical island.
It's also home to numerous fishing spots, which are always a priority when visiting Oklahoma's scenic lakeside state parks. Fishing is taken so seriously in Eufaula that there's a heated deck for year-round action on the reel. While there are spots for tent and RV camping in the park, the most unique lodging option for parkgoers is in one of their three yurts. These spacious glamping tents have heat, air conditioning, bedding, and appliances, all of which bring a new level of comfort to lakeside camping.
Eufaula's quaint town is filled with shops and restaurants on the waterfront
The town of Eufaula is rich with local businesses along its Main Street corridor. The downtown area includes the industrial vibes of unique cafes like High Street Coffee and the more subtle Tulip and Table, which is a flower shop combined with a sit-down cafe surrounded by blossoms. Just down Main Street visitors love stopping in at a store unique to Oklahoma called Our Favorite Place. This thrift store is chock-full of "Made in Oklahoma" products crafted by over 100 artists and vendors, plus an emporium of locally sourced jams, sauces, and souvenir gifts for any taste. Pro tip: next to Our Favorite Place is a unique 3D mural created by "The Houdini of Street Painting," Tracy Lee Stum. The illusion is a choose your own adventure art installation that makes for a great photo spot.
In Eufaula, you'll find local, standard fare hotels off the main roads, but for those who prefer a lakeside vibe, the best resorts are found just steps away from town and right on the water. The Extreme RV Resort and Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park are both family friendly resorts found along the lake side of town, with the latter offering mini-golf and water activities like a floating obstacle course. For both locals and visitors, the best times spent along the lake waters are typically complimented with seafood. Captain John's on the waterfront is the go-to spot serving seafood, steaks and cajun specialities that pair well with the serene setting.