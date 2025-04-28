A Romantic Hill Town Hidden In The Heart Of Italy Offers A Quiet Escape From Rome's Crowds

Italy overflows with romantic destinations, but unfortunately, some — like dreamy Venice or gallant Rome — come with urban noise and chaos. For a quieter escape that still delivers in the romance department, consider the town of Assisi, 17 miles east of Perugia in Umbria's rolling hills, reachable by train from all major Italian cities. Just three hours by train or two hours by car, it's the perfect escape from the crowds of every-popular Rome. Assisi is not your average everyday Italian hilltop paradise. It's the birthplace of St. Francis, one of the world's most venerated holy beings, known for a connection to nature so strong it was quasi-mystical.

Though St. Francis died in 1226, his presence remains strong throughout the area. It lives on in the town's magnificent artwork, such as the Giotto frescoes in the Basilica of San Francesco that depict his amazing life, and in the hauntingly beautiful abbeys, hermitages, and sanctuaries. For the non-religious, his ethos endures as the bridge between the human and natural worlds — in the place where cobblestone streets meet gentle green pastures, where tall cathedral spires touch pink sunsets and the blinking brilliance of the night's stars. The enchantment even emanates from the sublime cuisine, prepared by locals with vegetables grown tenderly in Assisi's land, where the humble saint and his companions once tread barefoot.