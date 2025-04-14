Secret Natural Hot Springs In The Heart Of Italy's Tuscany Offer An Idyllic Respite From Tourist Crowds

The first thing visitors notice in Petriolo is the smell. It literally stinks of rotten eggs, as it should! Petriolo's waters are rich in dissolved hydrogen sulfide. Great for the skin, not so much for the nose. One of the advantages of Petriolo is that you can choose what temperature to bathe at. The hottest water splashes out from the source of the spring further up the hillside. It then flows downhill through a network of pipes until it mixes with the cooler water of the Farma River. Dip a toe into each pool and choose which feels best for you. You might also see visitors scooping white clay from the thermal pools and slathering it on their faces. This mineral-rich mud is what pricier spas will sell you to treat your skin.

There are two options for bathing at Petriolo: free or paid. If you choose the free public option, there are no restaurants or facilities and parking is limited. So, you'll need to bring snacks and consider changing into your suit before you arrive for privacy. Also, be aware that Petriolo has a decidedly bohemian vibe. Some visitors enjoy the thermal springs in the nude. If you want more privacy and facilities, consider paying to enter the Terme di Petriolo spa. Prices start at around $11 to access the baths with additional fees for spa treatments. They also partner with the small hotel next door, La Locanda di Petriolo, and have a restaurant serving local Tuscan specialties.