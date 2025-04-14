Secret Natural Hot Springs In The Heart Of Italy's Tuscany Offer An Idyllic Respite From Tourist Crowds
Since Ancient Rome, Italians have been soaking in thermal waters to restore their health and well-being. Italy's unique geography between the Alps and the Mediterranean Sea has created a string of volcanoes and thermal hot springs. These mineral-rich waters can be found throughout the peninsula, but the region of Tuscany has many hidden thermal springs often tucked away in tiny hill towns.
The Petriolo thermal springs are some of the hottest in Italy. The water here gushes out at a toasty 110 degrees Fahrenheit. Located in the Basso Merse Nature Reserve near Siena, Petriolo is off the beaten track for most tourists, deep in the Tuscan hills and inaccessible by train or public transport. To get there from Siena, head south on the SS23 for about 20 miles by car. Road-tripping across Tuscany is the best way to explore the region, and Petriolo makes for a fun, impromptu stop on the way to Grosetto. Like many of Italy's natural thermal springs, Petriolo is free to use, though nearby spas and hotels provide more facilities and privacy for a fee.
Bohemian vibes at free thermal hot springs in Tuscany
The first thing visitors notice in Petriolo is the smell. It literally stinks of rotten eggs, as it should! Petriolo's waters are rich in dissolved hydrogen sulfide. Great for the skin, not so much for the nose. One of the advantages of Petriolo is that you can choose what temperature to bathe at. The hottest water splashes out from the source of the spring further up the hillside. It then flows downhill through a network of pipes until it mixes with the cooler water of the Farma River. Dip a toe into each pool and choose which feels best for you. You might also see visitors scooping white clay from the thermal pools and slathering it on their faces. This mineral-rich mud is what pricier spas will sell you to treat your skin.
There are two options for bathing at Petriolo: free or paid. If you choose the free public option, there are no restaurants or facilities and parking is limited. So, you'll need to bring snacks and consider changing into your suit before you arrive for privacy. Also, be aware that Petriolo has a decidedly bohemian vibe. Some visitors enjoy the thermal springs in the nude. If you want more privacy and facilities, consider paying to enter the Terme di Petriolo spa. Prices start at around $11 to access the baths with additional fees for spa treatments. They also partner with the small hotel next door, La Locanda di Petriolo, and have a restaurant serving local Tuscan specialties.
Hiking and medieval towns to explore near Petriolo
The Petriolo thermal springs are open year-round but get crowded on summer weekends. To enjoy the Basso Merse Nature Reserve at its finest, come in the spring or autumn for blooms and fall colors. The area between Siena and Grosseto where Petriolo is located is known as Civitella Paganico. In addition to the hiking trails inside the Basso Merse Nature Reserve, the area also has three walled medieval towns you can explore that are typical of Tuscany: Paganico, Montalcino, and Monteriggioni. There's a special treat for foodies in the autumn. The villages of Pari and Casale di Pari have two food festivals: A sausage festival in September and a porcini mushroom festival in October. Both are a short drive south of Petriolo.
With so many thermal springs to choose from in Tuscany, there are lively debates on which are the best to visit. The Maremma region with its picturesque Saturnia springs is especially popular. Perhaps the answer is more about which parts of Tuscany you plan to explore. If you are basing yourself out of Siena, considered by some to be the friendliest city in Europe, then a trip to the Basso Merse Nature Reserve and the Petriolo thermal springs is an easy excursion that may be the delightful surprise you were looking for.