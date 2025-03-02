12 Things To Pack To Make An Ultra-Long-Haul Flight More Bearable

Even the shortest of long-haul flights can feel like a psychological marathon, particularly when most of it is spent with the seatbelt sign on. Stuck in a cramped seat with nowhere to go and precious little to keep you entertained for the duration of the flight, the long hours can stretch on endlessly. Once the lights are dimmed, if you're not one of the blessed few inexplicably gifted with the ability to sleep like babies in the cold airplane cabin amid a chorus of snores, the whole scene can start to feel a bit like purgatory — particularly when you're on an ultra-long-haul flight of 12 hours or more.

Obsessively checking the flight map will likely only add to your discomfort. As one Reddit user who flew nearly 16 hours from Vancouver to Sydney in coach put it, "There's nothing like the misery of knowing you've been sitting there for almost eight hours and you're still only half-way there. Especially when the flight starts at midnight." They recounted that the experience was so bad that they had momentarily floated the idea of remaining in Australia altogether.

When you're stuck in the middle of the world's most uncomfortable center aisle, a few quality creature comforts can go a long way toward making a flight much more bearable. Even if you can't make the plane arrive any sooner, packing the right gear in your carry-on can make the longest flights in the world feel just a little bit shorter.