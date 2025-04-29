North Carolina's Charming Mountain Community Offers Thousands Of Tulips Straight From The Dutch Countryside

You may think the best destination to witness tulip blooms is in the Netherlands, but a small mountain town in the U.S. just 10 miles east of Asheville, North Carolina, might be giving the Dutch a run for their money. Although the state's moderate climate and topographical diversity are perfect for growing a variety of verdant vegetation, North Carolina isn't necessarily known for tulip crops. Yet Swannanoa, a quintessential Carolina mountain town, is home to fields of brightly blooming tulips.

With a population of just over 6,000, Swannanoa is mostly known for its central proximity to both Asheville and Black Mountain, where the famous Craggy Gardens bloom carpets of rhododendrons, violets, blackberries, lilies, and more along the Blue Ridge Parkway, "America's favorite drive." Swannanoa is named after the "beautiful river" that flows through it, so called by original Cherokee inhabitants. In 2024, when Hurricane Helene flooded Asheville and its surrounding mountain villages, it hit Swannanoa particularly hard. The small town was nearly decimated, with dozens of historic bungalows washed away and numerous businesses destroyed.

In the spring of 2025, while still struggling to rebuild post hurricane, Swannanoans suddenly received a visual reminder of hope: carpets of donated Dutch tulips blooming throughout Grovemont Park. Thousands of tulips — and other blooms including hyacinths, peonies, and daffodils — were hand-planted months prior by Marco Rozenbroek, a Swannanoa resident born in the Netherlands, and a group of volunteers. "Flowers give hope," Rozenbroek told Blue Ridge Public Radio. "Planting a bulb is believing in tomorrow."