The Best Destinations To Witness The Netherlands Bursting With Tulips In 2025, According To Visitors

When traders first brought tulips to the Netherlands in the 16th century, it was love at first sight for the Dutch and these beautiful blooms. Now, the tulip is an enduring symbol of the Netherlands, and every year in spring, the country comes alive in an entire rainbow of these famous flowers (except blue, sadly). Partly because of these blooms, the Netherlands is one of the best spring destinations around the world.

Seeing the tulips in the Netherlands is on many a bucket list — and rightfully so! However, unless you're just hoping to spot a bulb or two during your trip to Amsterdam, a trip to see the tulips takes some planning. Peak tulip viewing season is usually from the end of March to mid-May, with April considered the optimum time, although this can vary due to weather and conditions. There are a myriad of ways to see the tulips all over the country, including parades, by bike, by train, by boat, and even by helicopter, so booking your trip in advance is essential.

Since it is such an incredibly popular time to visit, there are certain things you should do to ensure you're being a responsible, respectful tourist. Most importantly, there are only a select few places you're allowed to go onto the tulip fields themselves. Unless you have permission, it's illegal to walk on the fields. The Netherlands are the world's largest exporter of tulips, so they don't just grow them for pictures. To help customize the tulip trip of your dreams, we've compiled a list of the best tulip destinations and experiences in the Netherlands, as recommended by several seasoned travelers.