The Best Destinations To Witness The Netherlands Bursting With Tulips In 2025, According To Visitors
When traders first brought tulips to the Netherlands in the 16th century, it was love at first sight for the Dutch and these beautiful blooms. Now, the tulip is an enduring symbol of the Netherlands, and every year in spring, the country comes alive in an entire rainbow of these famous flowers (except blue, sadly). Partly because of these blooms, the Netherlands is one of the best spring destinations around the world.
Seeing the tulips in the Netherlands is on many a bucket list — and rightfully so! However, unless you're just hoping to spot a bulb or two during your trip to Amsterdam, a trip to see the tulips takes some planning. Peak tulip viewing season is usually from the end of March to mid-May, with April considered the optimum time, although this can vary due to weather and conditions. There are a myriad of ways to see the tulips all over the country, including parades, by bike, by train, by boat, and even by helicopter, so booking your trip in advance is essential.
Since it is such an incredibly popular time to visit, there are certain things you should do to ensure you're being a responsible, respectful tourist. Most importantly, there are only a select few places you're allowed to go onto the tulip fields themselves. Unless you have permission, it's illegal to walk on the fields. The Netherlands are the world's largest exporter of tulips, so they don't just grow them for pictures. To help customize the tulip trip of your dreams, we've compiled a list of the best tulip destinations and experiences in the Netherlands, as recommended by several seasoned travelers.
Keukenhof Gardens
The Keukenhof Gardens are the most popular destination for tulip viewing in the Netherlands. As one visitor comments on Quora, "Visiting Keukenhof gives you the feeling that there is so much beauty and creativity in the world, and that sometimes, we need to slow down and just appreciate all the beauty around us."
Open just eight weeks a year during peak tulip season, the gardens get over a million visitors annually. After doing the best experiences you can only have while in Amsterdam, take a trip to this gorgeous area. Gardeners hand-plant approximately 7 million bulbs in December and spend the rest of the year designing the breathtaking gardens.
Considered to be one of the world's most beautiful gardens, Keukenhof is full of tulip experiences, like boat tours and paths leading to fountains, windmills, pools, and gardens. Grab a snack, like strawberries and cream, poffertjes (small Dutch pancakes) or smoked herring, then stroll to your heart's desire. Adult tickets start at around $21 and reservations are recommended. Keukenhof also offers tickets that include round-trip transportation from Amsterdam, Schiphol, Leiden, and Haarlem. Of course you can also get there via car, bike, foot, or taxi.
Bollenstreek
Keukenhof Gardens is located in the Bollenstreek region, also known as the Bulb Area or the Flower Strip, a famous 12-mile section of tulips as far as the eye can see. The Bollenstreek is the most famous tulip area in the Netherlands, and many of the best destinations are within the region or nearby. One Tripadvisor reviewer writes, "The fields are everywhere, must be hundreds of acres and they're a sight that must be seen." In addition, this region is only about 35 minutes from Amsterdam, making it one of the absolute best day trips from Amsterdam (especially in spring).
If you are hoping for that Insta-perfect photo amongst the flowers, head to one of the tulip farms in the Bollenstreek, like the Tulip Experience or the Tulip Barn. These farms are designed for tourists, so you're free to wander the fields. They also sell plenty of flowers and products — tulip beer, anyone? The Bollenstreek is also home to several pick-your-own-tulip farms, where you can choose your favorite blooms. Visit the family-friendly De Tulperij tulip farm, which has a year-round garden with many flower varieties, along with tulips.
The Tulip Routes in Flevoland
Famous travel writer Rick Steves calls the iconic tulip route in the Keukenhof Gardens "pure bliss," and well, he's not wrong. However, there is more than one tulip route, including some gorgeous, less-crowded paths in the providence of Flevoland. Take a day trip from Amsterdam to explore this region. One Tripadvisor reviewer says, "Forget about the Keukenhof or other touristy places near Amsterdam ... Endless tulip fields in the biggest flower growing region of the country!" You can walk or drive through these areas, but for the true Dutch experience, consider biking through the flowers. Pro tip: practice your biking skills before hopping on a bike in the countryside.
You can ride along Flevoland's tulip routes in April and early May, depending on when the tulips are in bloom. There are multiple bike routes through the eastern and southern regions that come alive with bright colors in the spring. Along the paths, local businesses offer fun activities and tulip-themed goods. The famous tulip route in Noordoostpolder in the north of the providence stretches over 60 miles, providing views of the Netherlands' gorgeous countryside. In addition to seeing the beautiful flowers, you can stop by local working farms and gardens to fill your bike's basket with charming, vibrant tulips.
Bloemencorso Flower Parade
The tulip season in the Netherlands technically begins on the third Sunday in January on National Tulip Day. The most famous tulip event is the Bloemencorso Flower Parade, which takes place every April in the Bollenstreek area. The parade route travels between the cities of Noordwijk and Haarlem, passing through the first fields of blooming tulips. It attracts over a million visitors each year, with gorgeous floats made out of tulips, flower-adorned cars, and marching bands to celebrate the spring season. The streets are filled with an overwhelmingly pleasant scent that adds to the charming atmosphere.
The official parade takes place on an early Saturday in April, and there's an evening parade in the town of Noordwijkerhout on the Friday before. On the Sunday after, the intricate parade floats (which usually take about three days to build) are on display in Haarlem. As the parade route is about 26 miles, one Redditor recommends arriving early and finding one of the "quiet spots along the main route between the villages." Many watch from the edges of the Keukenhof Gardens, although this tends to be one of the most crowded spots. There are also grandstand locations along the route, in towns like Lisse, Voorhout, and Noordwijk, offering shade, food, facilities, and even an announcer. The grandstands fill up quickly, so book ahead.
Methodology
When making this list, we consulted local websites to confirm dates and rules for visiting the Netherlands' amazing tulip display. Pulling from information from both locals and tourists, we also researched tips from well-known bloggers, Redditors, and review sites like Tripadvisor to understand travelers' experiences throughout the Netherlands. Most of these areas and attractions are accessible from Amsterdam, one of the world's most walkable cities, so you can easily plan a larger trip to the iconic Dutch city.
While it may seem like there's no "wrong" way to see the tulip fields, it's not as simple as just showing up in the Netherlands and hoping for the best. Of course, you'll see some tulips if you do that, but accessing the best views takes a little more planning. Spring is also an incredibly popular time to visit the Netherlands — the tulips are world-renowned, after all — which means that the sheer amount of options and lack of availability can be overwhelming.